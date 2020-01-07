Iowa-Nebraska men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, team info

What: Iowa (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska (6-8, 1-2)

When/where: 8:07 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

Live stream: Fox Sports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Series: Iowa leads, 20-12

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off an 89-86 loss to Penn State last Saturday in Philadelphia. … The Hawkeyes haven’t lost two straight games this season. … This game ends a stretch of playing eight of 10 games away from home. ... Iowa has lost its last three games at Nebraska, two of them going to overtime. … Junior center Luka Garza scored 34 points against Penn State, upping his season-average to 22.5, seventh-best in the nation through Sunday’s games. He is averaging 33.0 points in Big Ten games. His 315 points are the most points through the first 14 games for a Hawkeye since Fred Brown’s 394 in 1970-71. … Hawkeye forward Ryan Kriener matched his career-highs of two 3-pointers and three blocked shots in that game. … Garza and Kriener both have fathers who played college basketball, Frank Garza at Idaho and Rich Kriener at Mankato State.

Huskers data: Fred Hoiberg’s first Nebraska team is coming off a 79-62 home loss to Rutgers last Friday. The Huskers were outrebounded, 48-31. They are 348th out of 350 Division I teams in rebound margin with minus-10.7. … They are 346th in free throw percentage at .595. … They have lost to UC-Riverside, Southern Utah, George Mason and North Dakota, but beat Purdue at home and pushed Indiana to overtime in Bloomington before losing. … Their four top scorers are transfers, guards Haanif Cheatham (Florida Gulf Coast via Marquette), Cam Mack (Stephen F. Austin), Dachon Burke Jr. (Robert Morris), and Jervay Green (George Washington). The first three average between 12.7 and 13.1 points. Mack averages 6.5 assists. … Included in the Huskers’ top eight players are natives of France, Iceland and Slovenia. … Coach Fred Hoiberg’s grandfather, Jerry Bush, was Nebraska’s men’s basketball coach from 1954-55 to 1962-63. … Nebraska averages 15,513 fans per home game, behind only Wisconsin and Indiana in the Big Ten. Iowa’s 10,986 average is 10th in the conference.

Iowa’s next game: At home against Maryland Friday at 6 p.m.