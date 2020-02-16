Iowa vs. Minnesota men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 21 Iowa (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota (12-11, 6-7)

When/where: Noon, Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: FS1 (Brandon Gaudin, Tim Miles)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 83, XM 83

Series: Minnesota leads, 106-96

Hawkeyes data: The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota on Dec. 9 in Iowa City, 72-52. The Gophers shot just 36.8 percent from the field and made 6 of 25 3-pointers to Iowa’s 10-of-21. Joe Wieskamp scored 23 points for Iowa.

Iowa is coming off an 89-77 loss at Indiana Thursday. Luka Garza scored 38 points for Iowa, just two shy of the Assembly Hall record for a visiting player.

The Hawkeyes have lost their last three games at Minnesota, by 12 points in double-overtime in 2017, by four points in 2018, and by five points last year. Isaiah Moss, now a senior at Kansas, scored 74 over those three games. Moss is averaging 8.3 points this season for No. 3 Kansas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Gophers data: Minnesota hasn’t played since Feb. 8 when it lost 83-77 at Penn State despite Daniel Oturu collecting 30 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

Oturu, a 6-foot-10 sophomore from Woodbury, Minn., leads the Big Ten in rebounding (11.5 per game) and blocked shots (2.4). He also averages 20.1 points. Like Garza, Oturu is a finalist for the Wooden Award and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. In the latest CBSsports.com 2020 NBA mock draft, Oturu is No. 28.

Sophomore guard Marcus Carr of Toronto averages 15.7 points, and is second in the Big Ten in assists with 6.7 per game. He is a transfer from Pittsburgh. Fellow guard Gabe Kalscheur tops the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game with 2.4.

Gophers Coach Richard Pitino is 5-5 against Iowa, 50-80 against the Big Ten.

The Gophers’ next win will be the 1,500th in program history.

Iowa’s next game: Ohio State, Thursday at 6 p.m. in Iowa City