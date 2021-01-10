Iowa Men's Basketball

Minnesota vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

Counterprogramming for Ravens-Titans

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) vie for the ball in overtime of their teams' basket
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) vie for the ball in overtime of their teams’ basketball game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis last Dec. 25. The Gophers won, 102-95. (Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press)

What: No 16 Minnesota (10-3, 3-3 Big Ten) at No. 5 Iowa (10-2, 4-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: 1:33 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Chris Vosters, Stephen Bardo)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Satellite Radio: XM 84/Sirius 84

Gophers data: Minnesota is 2-2 since its 102-95 overtime Christmas Day win over Iowa after the Hawkeyes led 80-73 with 44 seconds left in regulation. The Gophers made 17 3-pointers.

• Their most-recent game was an 82-57 loss at Big Ten-leading Michigan.

• Junior guard Marcus Carr, who had 30 points against Iowa, is averaging 21.5 points, third-best in the Big Ten. He also averages 5.6 assists.

• Center Liam Robbins, a transfer from Drake, has a Big Ten-best 2.7 blocked shots per game. He averages 13.5 points.

• The Gophers are 0-3 in conference road games and lost them by an average of 21.3 points. They didn’t shoot better than 32.4 percent from the field in any of them.

• Minnesota’s 8.8 3-pointers per game is second in the Big Ten to Iowa’s 10.6.

• Brandon Johnson made 8 of 9 3-pointers against Iowa in Minneapolis. He has made only three other 3-pointers this season.

Hawkeyes data: The Hawkeyes play their first home game of 2021 after scoring road wins this year against Rutgers and Maryland.

• Iowa is 3-1 against ranked teams. It has won its last eight home games against ranked opponents, the longest streak in program history.

• The Hawkeyes have made at least 10 3-pointers in nine of their 12 games.

• In Big Ten games, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon is the league leader in 3-point shooting at 50 percent (19-of-38). He has made 13 of his last 19 tries.

• Luka Garza continues to lead the nation in scoring, with 27.2 points per game.

Iowa’s next game: At home against Michigan State Thursday at 8 p.m.

 

