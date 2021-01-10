Minnesota vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No 16 Minnesota (10-3, 3-3 Big Ten) at No. 5 Iowa (10-2, 4-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: 1:33 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Chris Vosters, Stephen Bardo)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Satellite Radio: XM 84/Sirius 84

Gophers data: Minnesota is 2-2 since its 102-95 overtime Christmas Day win over Iowa after the Hawkeyes led 80-73 with 44 seconds left in regulation. The Gophers made 17 3-pointers.

• Their most-recent game was an 82-57 loss at Big Ten-leading Michigan.

• Junior guard Marcus Carr, who had 30 points against Iowa, is averaging 21.5 points, third-best in the Big Ten. He also averages 5.6 assists.

• Center Liam Robbins, a transfer from Drake, has a Big Ten-best 2.7 blocked shots per game. He averages 13.5 points.

• The Gophers are 0-3 in conference road games and lost them by an average of 21.3 points. They didn’t shoot better than 32.4 percent from the field in any of them.

• Minnesota’s 8.8 3-pointers per game is second in the Big Ten to Iowa’s 10.6.

• Brandon Johnson made 8 of 9 3-pointers against Iowa in Minneapolis. He has made only three other 3-pointers this season.

Hawkeyes data: The Hawkeyes play their first home game of 2021 after scoring road wins this year against Rutgers and Maryland.

• Iowa is 3-1 against ranked teams. It has won its last eight home games against ranked opponents, the longest streak in program history.

• The Hawkeyes have made at least 10 3-pointers in nine of their 12 games.

• In Big Ten games, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon is the league leader in 3-point shooting at 50 percent (19-of-38). He has made 13 of his last 19 tries.

• Luka Garza continues to lead the nation in scoring, with 27.2 points per game.

Iowa’s next game: At home against Michigan State Thursday at 8 p.m.