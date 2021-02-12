Iowa vs. Michigan State men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 15 Iowa (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State (10-7, 4-7) in men’s basketball

When/where: Saturday, 1:37 p.m., Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Jimmy Jackson)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 196/Sirius 132

Series: Michigan State leads, 76-56

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is fresh off a 79-66 home win over No. 25 Rutgers Wednesday.

• Joe Wieskamp has a season-high 26 points in that game. He is averaging 17.2 points over his last eight games, and has made 26 of 44 3-pointers in that time. He also has three games of 10-plus rebounds in that stretch.

• Hawkeye forward Keegan Murray and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry are two of the only four Big Ten players with at least one blocked shot and one steal per game. The others are Rutgers’ Myles Johnson and Nebraska’s Dalano Banton.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Iowa’s Luka Garza is the nation’s leading scorer with 25.3 points per game. He is 51 points from tying Roy Marble’s school-record 2,116 career points.

Spartans data: Michigan State is on a two-game win streak, 66-56 over Nebraska last Saturday and 60-58 over Penn State Tuesday. Both games were in East Lansing.

• Henry, a 6-foot-6 junior, had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Iowa City 11 days ago. He averages a team-high 14.4 points.

• In Big Ten games, MSU is 12th in 3-point percentage, 13th in 3-pointers made per game, 11th in turnover margin, 12th in field goal percentage and 13th in steals.

• Two of the Spartans’ four Big Ten wins are against Nebraska.

• Michigan State hasn’t missed out on an NCAA tournament since 1997 and hasn’t had a losing conference season since 1993.

• MSU assistant coach Dane Fife and Spartans players Foster Loyer and forward Thomas Kithier are from Clarkston, Mich. It had a population of 924 in 2018. Actress Valerie Bertinelli once lived there.

Iowa’s next game: Next Thursday, at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.