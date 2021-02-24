Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa vs. Michigan men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

First time both meet as top-10 teams since 1989

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives against Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) and guard Eli Brooks (55) during the
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives against Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) and guard Eli Brooks (55) during the second half of the Hawkeyes’ 74-53 Big Ten tournament quarterfinal loss to the Wolverines at Chicago’s United Center on March 15, 2019. (The Gazette)

What: No. 9 Iowa (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten) at No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: Thursday, 6:01 p.m., (CT) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Dick Vitale)

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 81 (Iowa broadcast), Channel 196 (Michigan)

Series: Michigan leads, 96-65

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has a four-game winning streak, the latest an 84-78 home win over Penn State Sunday. Fran McCaffery got his 100th Big Ten win in that game.

• The last time Iowa and Michigan met when both were top-10 teams was Feb. 9, 1989. Michigan won, 108-107 in double-overtime.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Last season, Luka Garza scored 44 points in Ann Arbor in a loss and 33 in Iowa City in a win.

• Jordan Bohannon is two assists from tying Jeff Horner’s career school-record of 612.

• Iowa is fifth in the NCAA’s NET rankings, fourth in the KenPom.com and Sagarin ratings.

• Garza remains the nation’s scoring leader, at 24.7 points per game. Oral Roberts sophomore guard Max Abmas is second at 23.9. He has averaged 36 points over his last three games.

• Hawkeye guard CJ Fredrick had 18 points against Penn State, his highest total since Dec. 29. He hasn’t had a turnover Big Ten play, covering 12 games.

• The Hawkeyes have held their last four foes under 70 points and have outshot them, 45.3 percent to 36.8.

• Iowa is 6-3 against teams that were ranked when it played them. The six wins against ranked teams is a nation best. The Hawkeyes’ last win against a top-five team was at home against Michigan two seasons ago.

Wolverines data: Michigan has won its last five games, the latest a 92-87 win at then-No. 5 Ohio State Sunday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Celebrate Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week February 20 - 27!

Dine in or Carry out carefully crafted dishes and cocktails from special restaurant week menus at your favorite establishments! One week only!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Breakfast March 16th

The first business breakfast of 2021 kicks off with a look at workforce hiring and retention. How do we rebuild? Free to attend but registration is required.

Register
Gazette Marketing
Pints & Politics Virtual Event

Join us via Zoom for a free virtual edition of Pints & Politics, Thursday, February 25th at 5:30 pm

Learn More

• The Wolverines had a 23-day pause because of COVID-19 issues and are 3-0 since, with road wins over Wisconsin and the Buckeyes and a home victory over Rutgers.

• Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 freshman from Alexandria, Va., leads Michigan in scoring (15 points per game), rebounding (7.8) and blocked shots (1.6). Forward Isaiah Livers averages 14.4 points and is shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Guard Mike Smith is a graduate transfer from Columbia, where he is the school’s No. 4 all-time leading scorer. He averages 5.4 assists. Forward Franz Wagner, the brother of former Wolverine Moritz Wagner, averages 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.

• In Big Ten play, Michigan is first in scoring margin, rebounding margin and field goal defense.

Iowa’s next game: Sunday at 3 p.m. (CT) at No. 4 Ohio State

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Underdog Hawkeyes try to topple Big Ten's top dog, Michigan

Hunter Dickinson, Luka Garza: Battle of big buddies in big Big Ten battle

Iowa men's basketball back in AP poll top 10

Iowa men's basketball approaches most-daunting week of season

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Banning 1619 Project 'threat to public education,' teacher says

University of Iowa argues to dismiss former football player lawsuit

Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris' Cedar Rapids home receives historic designation honoring civil rights history

21-year-old faces up to 50 years for fatally shooting Cedar Rapids man, dumping body in alley

Cedar Rapids man wanted in connection with Rodeway Inn homicide dies

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.