Iowa vs. Michigan men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 9 Iowa (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten) at No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: Thursday, 6:01 p.m., (CT) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Dick Vitale)

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 81 (Iowa broadcast), Channel 196 (Michigan)

Series: Michigan leads, 96-65

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has a four-game winning streak, the latest an 84-78 home win over Penn State Sunday. Fran McCaffery got his 100th Big Ten win in that game.

• The last time Iowa and Michigan met when both were top-10 teams was Feb. 9, 1989. Michigan won, 108-107 in double-overtime.

• Last season, Luka Garza scored 44 points in Ann Arbor in a loss and 33 in Iowa City in a win.

• Jordan Bohannon is two assists from tying Jeff Horner’s career school-record of 612.

• Iowa is fifth in the NCAA’s NET rankings, fourth in the KenPom.com and Sagarin ratings.

• Garza remains the nation’s scoring leader, at 24.7 points per game. Oral Roberts sophomore guard Max Abmas is second at 23.9. He has averaged 36 points over his last three games.

• Hawkeye guard CJ Fredrick had 18 points against Penn State, his highest total since Dec. 29. He hasn’t had a turnover Big Ten play, covering 12 games.

• The Hawkeyes have held their last four foes under 70 points and have outshot them, 45.3 percent to 36.8.

• Iowa is 6-3 against teams that were ranked when it played them. The six wins against ranked teams is a nation best. The Hawkeyes’ last win against a top-five team was at home against Michigan two seasons ago.

Wolverines data: Michigan has won its last five games, the latest a 92-87 win at then-No. 5 Ohio State Sunday.

• The Wolverines had a 23-day pause because of COVID-19 issues and are 3-0 since, with road wins over Wisconsin and the Buckeyes and a home victory over Rutgers.

• Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 freshman from Alexandria, Va., leads Michigan in scoring (15 points per game), rebounding (7.8) and blocked shots (1.6). Forward Isaiah Livers averages 14.4 points and is shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Guard Mike Smith is a graduate transfer from Columbia, where he is the school’s No. 4 all-time leading scorer. He averages 5.4 assists. Forward Franz Wagner, the brother of former Wolverine Moritz Wagner, averages 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.

• In Big Ten play, Michigan is first in scoring margin, rebounding margin and field goal defense.

Iowa’s next game: Sunday at 3 p.m. (CT) at No. 4 Ohio State