Maryland vs. Iowa men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, team info

What: No. 12 Maryland (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa (10-5, 1-3) in men’s basketball)

When/where: 6:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1 (Jeff Levering, Stephen Bardo)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 372

Series: Maryland leads, 6-3

Terrapins data: Maryland is coming off a 67-55 home win over No. 11 Ohio State Tuesday. The Buckeyes were held to 31 percent shooting from the field and 18.5 percent (5-of-27) from 3-point distance. Senior guard Anthony Cowan scored 20 points. He averages 16.7 to lead the team, and averages 4.1 assists. He had 17 points last year in the Terps’ 66-65 win at Iowa.

• Jalen Smith, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, averages 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.

• Maryland is in the top 20 nationally in free throws made, field goal percentage defense and rebounding margin. It has made 54 more free throws than its opponents have attempted.

• Mark Turgeon is in his ninth season as the Terps’ coach. His record is 193-94. Four of his previous five teams won at least 12 Big Ten games.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 76-70 loss at Nebraska Tuesday. The Hawkeyes shot 4 of 33 from 3-point distance.

• Iowa’s Luka Garza averages 22.1 points and 10.7 rebounds. His 18 rebounds tied Adam Woodbury for the most by a player in Fran McCaffery’s 10 seasons as Iowa’s coach. Greg Brunner’s 23 against Minnesota in 2006 is the most by a Hawkeye in this century.

• Garza and Cowan are among the 25 players on the midseason watch list for the 2020 Wooden Award, given to the nation’s top player.

• Joe Wieskamp has averaged 19.5 points over Iowa’s last four games.

• Connor McCaffery is second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio with 4.76 (56 assists, 12 turnovers in 15 games). Cam Spencer of Loyola (Md.) is the leader at 6.13.

Iowa’s next game: At Northwestern next Tuesday at 7 p.m.