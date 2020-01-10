Iowa Men's Basketball

Maryland vs. Iowa men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, team info

No. 12 Terrapins are returning to Iowa City

Iowa's Luka Garza (55) gets inside of Maryland's Jalen Smith during Maryland's 66-65 win over the Hawkeyes last Feb. 19 at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (The Gazette)
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) gets inside of Maryland's Jalen Smith during Maryland's 66-65 win over the Hawkeyes last Feb. 19 at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (The Gazette)

What: No. 12 Maryland (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa (10-5, 1-3) in men’s basketball)

When/where: 6:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1 (Jeff Levering, Stephen Bardo)

Live streamFox Sports Go

RadioHawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 372

Series: Maryland leads, 6-3

Terrapins data: Maryland is coming off a 67-55 home win over No. 11 Ohio State Tuesday. The Buckeyes were held to 31 percent shooting from the field and 18.5 percent (5-of-27) from 3-point distance. Senior guard Anthony Cowan scored 20 points. He averages 16.7 to lead the team, and averages 4.1 assists. He had 17 points last year in the Terps’ 66-65 win at Iowa.

• Jalen Smith, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, averages 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.

• Maryland is in the top 20 nationally in free throws made, field goal percentage defense and rebounding margin. It has made 54 more free throws than its opponents have attempted. 

• Mark Turgeon is in his ninth season as the Terps’ coach. His record is 193-94. Four of his previous five teams won at least 12 Big Ten games.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 76-70 loss at Nebraska Tuesday. The Hawkeyes shot 4 of 33 from 3-point distance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Iowa’s Luka Garza averages 22.1 points and 10.7 rebounds. His 18 rebounds tied Adam Woodbury for the most by a player in Fran McCaffery’s 10 seasons as Iowa’s coach. Greg Brunner’s 23 against Minnesota in 2006 is the most by a Hawkeye in this century.

• Garza and Cowan are among the 25 players on the midseason watch list for the 2020 Wooden Award, given to the nation’s top player.

• Joe Wieskamp has averaged 19.5 points over Iowa’s last four games.

• Connor McCaffery is second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio with 4.76 (56 assists, 12 turnovers in 15 games). Cam Spencer of Loyola (Md.) is the leader at 6.13.

Iowa’s next game: At Northwestern next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Tyler Cook signs 10-day contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

Iowa men's basketball needs home to be castle vs. Maryland

At Kansas, Isaiah Moss has role reduced, winning increased

Iowa basketball's problem is depth, not shooting from deep

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids traffic camera tickets declining, but on pace to double revenue projection

Lyz Lenz: What a racist doll can teach Iowans about silence and bias

Body found in Iowa River believed to be missing Coralville woman, police say

Friends open Mas Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Cedar Rapids

Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.