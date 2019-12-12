Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa vs. Iowa State men's basketball: Live score updates, how to watch

The annual Cy-Hawk men’s basketball game is Thursday night in Ames as the Iowa State Cyclones (6-3) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3) at Hilton Coliseum.

Scroll down for live updates.

Iowa-Iowa State essentials

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch onlineWatchESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network | Cyclone Radio Network | SiriusXM 84

Listen online: TuneIn

Preview: Iowa vs. Iowa State basketball: When players happily fan flames

ISU angle: Iowa State ready for another physical battle against Iowa in Cy-Hawk basketball game

Glance: What to know about Thursday's Iowa-Iowa State basketball game

Live updates

Click here if you’re unable to see the live updates on your device.

