Iowa vs. Iowa State men's basketball: Live score updates, how to watch

The annual Cy-Hawk men’s basketball game is Thursday night in Ames as the Iowa State Cyclones (6-3) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3) at Hilton Coliseum.
Scroll down for live updates.
Iowa-Iowa State essentials
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2
Watch online: WatchESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network | Cyclone Radio Network | SiriusXM 84
Listen online: TuneIn
Preview: Iowa vs. Iowa State basketball: When players happily fan flames
ISU angle: Iowa State ready for another physical battle against Iowa in Cy-Hawk basketball game
Glance: What to know about Thursday's Iowa-Iowa State basketball game
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Live updates
Click here if you’re unable to see the live updates on your device.