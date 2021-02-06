Iowa vs. Indiana men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 8 Iowa (13-5, 7-4 Big Ten) at Indiana (9-8, 4-6) in men’s basketball

When/where: Sunday, 11:07 a.m. (CT), Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Bill Raftery)

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 84, Sirius 84

Series: Indiana leads, 105-78

Hoosiers data: Indiana is coming off a 75-71 home overtime to Illinois Tuesday. It was the Hoosiers’ third overtime game in Big Ten play. After the game, Hoosiers Coach Archie Miller said “Our guys competed but we are not tough enough to finish games yet.” … Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points in Indiana’s 81-69 win at Iowa on Jan. 21, the only game Indiana has won in its last four. Jackson-Davis averages 20.1 points and 9.0 rebounds. He has 152 free throw attempts, second in the nation to Oakland’s Jalen Moore, who has played five more games than Jackson-Davis. … Junior guard Rob Phinisee matched his career-high with 18 points at Iowa. He averages 7.0 points against the rest of the Big Ten and was scoreless against Illinois Tuesday. … Indiana has lost its last three home games. … Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter, who played 21 minutes at Iowa, wasn’t in uniform for the Illinois game Tuesday because of a “coach’s decision.”

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off an 89-85 home loss to Ohio State and has lost three of its last four games. ... Iowa was 10-1 in the Big Ten when it was ranked fourth and lost at unranked Indiana in 2016. ... After out-rebouding its first eight Big Ten opponents, Iowa has been out-rebounded against its last three. ... Sophomore forward Jack Nunge is coming off the best two-game scoring stretch of his career with 30 points, including a career-high-tying 18 against Ohio State. ... Luka Garza, the nation’s leading-scorer, had a season-low 16 points against Ohio State. He had a career-high five assists in that game. After making 45 of 56 free throws (80.4 percent) in Iowa’s first eight Big Ten games, Garza has made 11 of his last 21. ... The Hawkeyes have just 11 turnovers over their last two games and their 9.4 per game is the lowest of any Big Ten team in conference play.

Iowa’s next game: Wednesday at home against Rutgers at 6 p.m.