Iowa-Indiana men's basketball glance: Time, TV, livestream, data

What: No. 21 Iowa (8-5 Big Ten, 17-7 overall) at Indiana (5-7, 15-8)

When/where: 7:07 p.m. (CT), Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: BTN (Dave Revsine, Shon Morris)

Livestream: Fox Sports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 83/XM 83

Series: Indiana leads, 103-77

Morning line: Indiana by 1.5

Hawkeyes data: The Hawkeyes are meeting Indiana for the first time this season. They swept their two games with the Hoosiers a year ago, winning 77-72 at Indiana in overtime.

Iowa is coming off a 96-72 home win over Nebraska, the Hawkeyes’ biggest point-total of the season.

The Hawkeyes are 1-5 in Big Ten road games.

Luka Garza has scored 20 points or more in Iowa’s last nine games, the last Iowa player to do so since Fred Brown in 1971.

Connor McCaffery has 20 assists over his last five games. Eleven went to Garza.

CJ Fredrick has made 47.2 percent (42-of-89) of his 3-point tries. If he had enough attempts to qualify, he’d rank fifth in the nation, one spot behind Northern Iowa’s Trae Berhow (61-of-128, 47.7 percent).

Backup guard Austin Ash, who scored 8 points in mop-up duty against Nebraska last Saturday, is averaging 33.9 points per 40 minutes in conference play.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Hoosiers data: The Hoosiers have lost their last four games, the latest at 74-62 home decision to rival Purdue. “I’m disappointed for our players. I’m disappointed for our fans. I’m disappointed for everyone that came back for the reunion (of Indiana’s 1980 Big Ten title team). And I’ll take full responsibility on the loss today,” third-year IU Coach Archie Miller said after the game.

Miller’s Big Ten record at Indiana is 22-28.

On Monday, forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis had 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks against Purdue, and averages 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds total, 15.7 and 8.3 at home.

Jackson-Davis is Indiana’s leading scorer. Its next four top scorers are three juniors and a senior. Joey Brunk is a 6-foot-11 graduate transfer from Butler though he’s just a junior. He earned his undergraduate degree in three years. He averages 8 points and 6 rebounds.

In Big Ten games, the Hoosiers are 11th in free throw percentage and field goal percentage defense, 12th in scoring margin, 13th in 3-point field goal defensive percentage, and 14th in turnover margin and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Iowa’s next game: At Minnesota Sunday at noon.