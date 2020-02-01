Illinois-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, livestream, team data

What: No. 19 Illinois (8-2 Big Ten, 16-5 overall) at No. 19 Iowa (6-4, 15-6)

When/where: 12:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1 (Wayne Randazzo, Nick Bahe)

Livestream: Fox Sports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 81/Sirius 81

Series: Illinois leads, 85-75

Illini data: Illinois is coming off a 59-51 home win over Minnesota Thursday, its seventh-straight victory. During that stretch it has allowed 57.7 points per game and 36.9 percent field goal shooting.

This is Illinois’ longest conference win streak in 15 years.

The Illini are averaging just 9.2 turnovers over the last nine games.

Through Thursday, Illinois was second nationally in rebound margin with +9.7, behind ony Houston.

Illinois is first in Big Ten games in scoring defense, second in field goal defense and 3-point defense.

The Illini haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2013.

This is the first of five straight Illinois games against teams that are currently ranked. The Illini are 1-3 against ranked teams.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off an 82-72 loss at Maryland Thursday that snapped its 5-game winning streak.

The Hawkeyes are 4-2 against ranked opponents, 3-0 against ranked teams at Carver-Hawkeye.

Iowa has won its last nine home games.

Luka Garza is averaging 26.6 points in Big Ten games.

The Hawkeyes have won their last four games against Illinois, by an average of 17.8 points. Iowa averaged 94.5 points in those contests. They were played in four different cities (Champaign, New York, Iowa City, Chicago).

Iowa shot 68 percent from the field in its 95-71 win over Illinois last year in Iowa City.

This is the shortest turnaround in terms of hours between games in Iowa’s Big Ten schedule.

Iowa’s next game: Wednesday at 6 p.m. (CT) at Purdue