Iowa vs. Illinois men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, point spread, team info

What: No. 18 Iowa (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) at No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7)

When/where: 6 p.m. CT, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler Shon Morris, Olivia Dekker)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 83

Series: Illinois leads, 85-76. Illinois leads in games at Champaign, 62-17.

Mornng line: Illinois by 3.5

Hawkeyes data: This is the last regular-season game of the season in Division I men’s basketball.

The winner will be the No. 4 seed in this week’s Big Ten tournament and advances directly to Friday’s quarterfinals. The loser will play Thursday. If Iowa loses this game, it will be the No. 5 seed if Michigan State beats Ohio State this afternoon and No. 6 if Ohio State wins.

Iowa has seven wins against ranked teams, the most of any team in the nation entering this weekend.

The Hawkeyes have won their last five games against Illinois, the most recent on Feb. 2 when they won 72-65 in Iowa City. That was the closest of those five contests.

Luka Garza has scored 20-plus points in his last 15 games. Fred Brown holds Iowa’s record with 16, set in the 1970-71 season.

Garza’s 712 points are the 23rd-most by a Big Ten player in a season. He has at least three games left. He averages 23.7 points. Were he to average 23 in his next three games, he would jump to seventh on the league’s all-time list, behind only Glenn Robinson (1,030), Dennis Hopson (958), Glen Rice (949), Carsen Edwards (874), Scott Skiles (850) and Calbert Cheaney (785).

Iowa’s last two games had scores of 77-68, a win over Penn State and a loss to Purdue. It is the first time the Hawkeyes have been in consecutive games with identical scores since they beat Ohio State and Michigan 74-72 in March 2005.

Joe Wieskamp has made his last 20 free throw attempts.

Iowa is 14-5 in games played on March 8, but the last one was a loss to Illinois.

Illini data: The Illini are coming off a 71-63 loss at Ohio State Thursday after leading 37-30 at halftime.

Illinois was picked seventh in a preseason poll of media who cover the conference. Iowa was picked eighth.

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu leads Illinois in scoring with 16.6 points per game and has averaged 20.2 over his last five games. Seven-foot Kofi Cockburn is a Big Ten Freshman of the Year candidate. He averages 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds.

The Illini are 2-6 against ranked teams.

Illinois is first in the Big Ten and fifth in the nation in rebound margin.

Three key Illinois players aren’t U.S. natives. They are Georgi Bezhanishvili (Georgia), Cockburn (Jamaica) and Andres Feliz (Dominican Republic).

Illinois Coach Brad Underwood is 0-5 against Iowa.

This is the Illini’s first 20-win season since 2013 and will be their first NCAA tournament season since then.

Sunday's game will be Illinois’ fifth sellout of the season, its most since 2012-13.