Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa vs. Illinois men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, point spread, team info

They're both 20-10, they're both playing for league's No. 4 seed

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots while guarded by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the Hawkeyes' 72-65 win over
Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots while guarded by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the Hawkeyes’ 72-65 win over the Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 2. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

What: No. 18 Iowa (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) at No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7)

When/where: 6 p.m. CT, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler Shon Morris, Olivia Dekker)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 83

Series: Illinois leads, 85-76. Illinois leads in games at Champaign, 62-17.

Mornng line: Illinois by 3.5

Hawkeyes data: This is the last regular-season game of the season in Division I men’s basketball.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The winner will be the No. 4 seed in this week’s Big Ten tournament and advances directly to Friday’s quarterfinals. The loser will play Thursday. If Iowa loses this game, it will be the No. 5 seed if Michigan State beats Ohio State this afternoon and No. 6 if Ohio State wins.

Iowa has seven wins against ranked teams, the most of any team in the nation entering this weekend.

The Hawkeyes have won their last five games against Illinois, the most recent on Feb. 2 when they won 72-65 in Iowa City. That was the closest of those five contests.

Luka Garza has scored 20-plus points in his last 15 games. Fred Brown holds Iowa’s record with 16, set in the 1970-71 season.

Garza’s 712 points are the 23rd-most by a Big Ten player in a season. He has at least three games left. He averages 23.7 points. Were he to average 23 in his next three games, he would jump to seventh on the league’s all-time list, behind only Glenn Robinson (1,030), Dennis Hopson (958), Glen Rice (949), Carsen Edwards (874), Scott Skiles (850) and Calbert Cheaney (785).

Iowa’s last two games had scores of 77-68, a win over Penn State and a loss to Purdue. It is the first time the Hawkeyes have been in consecutive games with identical scores since they beat Ohio State and Michigan 74-72 in March 2005.

Joe Wieskamp has made his last 20 free throw attempts.

Iowa is 14-5 in games played on March 8, but the last one was a loss to Illinois.

Illini data: The Illini are coming off a 71-63 loss at Ohio State Thursday after leading 37-30 at halftime.

Illinois was picked seventh in a preseason poll of media who cover the conference. Iowa was picked eighth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Enter to Win VIP Tickets by March 5th!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of VIP experience tickets - a combined value of $128!

Enter To Win!
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Golf Deals from Hunters Ridge

$50 for two rounds of Dew Sweeper Golf, or $70 for two rounds of Regular Golf - Golf cart included!

Buy Now

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu leads Illinois in scoring with 16.6 points per game and has averaged 20.2 over his last five games. Seven-foot Kofi Cockburn is a Big Ten Freshman of the Year candidate. He averages 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds.

The Illini are 2-6 against ranked teams.

Illinois is first in the Big Ten and fifth in the nation in rebound margin.

Three key Illinois players aren’t U.S. natives. They are Georgi Bezhanishvili (Georgia), Cockburn (Jamaica) and Andres Feliz (Dominican Republic).

Illinois Coach Brad Underwood is 0-5 against Iowa.

This is the Illini’s first 20-win season since 2013 and will be their first NCAA tournament season since then.

Sunday's game will be Illinois’ fifth sellout of the season, its most since 2012-13.

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa basketball's mission at Illinois: Win, skip Thursday at Big Ten tournament

In Iowa, it's a slam dunk: Luka Garza for National Player of the Year

Iowa will play for the Big Ten tournament No. 4 seed Sunday at Illinois

Iowa loses big to Purdue on the boards and the scoreboard

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Take a magnifying glass to Gov. Kim Reynolds' trust fund plan

Ten tax tips from a former IRS agent

Digital tools saved our Iowa family farm

Governor partially activates Emergency Operations Center as coronavirus precaution

Davenport man faces attempted murder charges for shooting at law enforcement

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.