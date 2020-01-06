Iowa Men's Basketball

Tyler Cook waived by Cleveland Cavaliers

Rookie from Iowa was guaranteed $50,000

Tyler Cook was waived Monday by the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Last Friday, the Cavs converted their deal with Cook from a two-way contract to a standard contract. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Cook was guaranteed $50,000.

Marks said Cook will clear waivers Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland signed Cook shortly before the start of this season after he was waived by the Denver Nuggets. Cook played in six games for Cleveland this season, averaging 2.0 points. He was in 15 games with the Cavs’ G League affiliate in Canton, Ohio, where he averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Cook averaged 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over 93 games in three seasons at Iowa.

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

 

