Iowa Men's Basketball

Tyler Cook signs with NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers

Rookie from Iowa will know Saturday if he's staying in Ohio

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) tries to drive past Cincinnati center Nysier Brooks (33) during the first half of the Hawkeyes’ NCAA tournament first-round win over the Bearcats at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on March 22, 2019. (The Gazette)
Tyler Cook didn’t stay out of the NBA for long. Now the question is how long he’ll stay this time.

Two days after getting released by the Denver Nuggets, the rookie forward from Iowa was claimed on waivers by the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday.

Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com says the team has until 5 p.m. Saturday to decide if they will keep Cook as one of its two players with a two-way contract.

 

If the Cavs go with Cook, he’ll spend the majority of the coming season with their G League affiliate in Canton, Ohio.

Cook signed with Denver this summer and played for its NBA Summer League team. He appeared in two preseason games with the Nuggets.

 

