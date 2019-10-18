Tyler Cook signs with NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyler Cook didn’t stay out of the NBA for long. Now the question is how long he’ll stay this time.

Two days after getting released by the Denver Nuggets, the rookie forward from Iowa was claimed on waivers by the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday.

Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com says the team has until 5 p.m. Saturday to decide if they will keep Cook as one of its two players with a two-way contract.

Sources: #Cavs claimed Tyler Cook off waivers from Denver. He was on a two-way deal with the Nuggets. The team now has until 5 p.m. tomorrow to determine if they are going to keep Cook as the second two-way contract or Marques Bolden, who made it thru the first round of cuts. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 18, 2019

If the Cavs go with Cook, he’ll spend the majority of the coming season with their G League affiliate in Canton, Ohio.

Cook signed with Denver this summer and played for its NBA Summer League team. He appeared in two preseason games with the Nuggets.