Tyler Cook signs 10-day contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

A back-and-forth debut professional basketball season continued Thursday for Tyler Cook.

The former Iowa star signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced, just three days after he was waived by Cleveland.

Cook was assigned to the Canton Charge of the NBA G League, where he got the start Thursday at Wisconsin.

NBA teams can sign players up to two consecutive 10-day contracts between January and April before they must agree to a deal for the rest of the season or release the player.

Cleveland signed Cook to a two-way contract shortly before the start of the season after he was waived by the Denver Nuggets. That deal was converted to a standard contract last Friday. According to ESPN, Cook was guaranteed $50,000 before being waived a few days later.

Cook has played in six games for Cleveland this season, averaging 2.0 points.

He averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 15 games for Canton.