Report: Glen Worley joining Steve Alford's Nevada staff

According to Nevada Sports Net, former Iowa City West and University of Iowa basketball player Glen Worley has joined Steve Alford’s men’s basketball staff at Nevada.

Worley will the Wolf Pack’s director of player development.

He was Iowa’s Mr. Basketball in 2000 at West, then played four seasons for Alford at Iowa. He played in 126 games.

Worley formerly was the boys’ basketball coach at Junipero Serra High in San Diego for three seasons and the head coach of the Compton Magic AAU team from 2013-16 and again from May 2019 until taking the Nevad job. He also was an assistant coach at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco from 2016-19.

Alford, Iowa’s coach from 1999 to 2007, is entering his second season at Nevada’s coach. He was at New Mexico and UCLA between Iowa and Nevada.