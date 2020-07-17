Iowa Men's Basketball

Report: Glen Worley joining Steve Alford's Nevada staff

Worley was Mr. Basketball at Iowa City West and a 4-year Hawkeye

Iowa's Glen Worley during a 2003 game against Northwestern. (Associated Press)
Iowa's Glen Worley during a 2003 game against Northwestern. (Associated Press)

According to Nevada Sports Net, former Iowa City West and University of Iowa basketball player Glen Worley has joined Steve Alford’s men’s basketball staff at Nevada.

Worley will the Wolf Pack’s director of player development.

He was Iowa’s Mr. Basketball in 2000 at West, then played four seasons for Alford at Iowa. He played in 126 games.

Worley formerly was the boys’ basketball coach at Junipero Serra High in San Diego for three seasons and the head coach of the Compton Magic AAU team from 2013-16 and again from May 2019 until taking the Nevad job. He also was an assistant coach at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco from 2016-19.

Alford, Iowa’s coach from 1999 to 2007, is entering his second season at Nevada’s coach. He was at New Mexico and UCLA between Iowa and Nevada.

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa vs. Oregon State men's basketball game set for Sioux Falls

On Iowa Podcast: Is the golden age of college sports over?

Iowa's CJ Fredrick undergoes successful foot surgery

Hawkeye sports shave millions from budget; Ferentz and Barta take pay cuts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds to direct all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when school year begins

Mandate masks in wide swath of Iowa, unpublished White House report recommended

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for school return despite state guidance

Iowan describes the toll coronavirus took on his family

Cedar Rapids man faces four trials in sexual assaults of four different women

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.