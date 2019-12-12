Photos: Iowa vs. Iowa State men's basketball

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- World traveler with Cedar Rapids ties nabbed in $722M cryptocurrency fraud probe
- Iowa vs. Iowa State basketball: When players happily fan flames
- University of Iowa anesthesiology resident took fentanyl meant for patients, police say
- Bill Fennelly coaches Iowa State-Iowa game with heavy heart after losing his father
- Andrew Yang tells students it’s up to Iowa to shape the future
- For the first time in years, less trash comes to the Iowa City Landfill