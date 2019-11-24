Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Cal Poly

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa vs. Iowa State wrestling: Hawkeyes' depth provides lineup options
- Iowa vs. Illinois Game Report: Grades, numbers, notes, injuries and more
- Iowa kicker Keith Duncan doesn’t seem to mind the weight of the world
- Iowa men's basketball vs. Cal Poly at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, fast facts
- Iowa football vs. Illinois: Final score, stats, highlights and more
- Johns Hopkins first D-3 women’s volleyball undefeated national champion since Central in 1999