Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Cal Poly

Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Cal Poly

The Iowa men’s basketball team beat Cal Poly 85-59 Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

/ 40

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Armed robbery at Iowa City Burger King Saturday

Billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg launches presidential campaign

Man killed in crash Saturday while fleeing from Cedar Rapids police

Photos: Hundreds compete in Special Olympics state bowling

Tom and Christie Vilsack endorse Joe Biden for president

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Vilsack: Iowans can trust Biden to make meaningful progress

A long thank you list from Iowa City

No. 17 Iowa 19, Illinois 10: Lots of tears, lots of field goals

Iowa needs leadership to restore water quality

Photos: Linn County christens new public health, child development building

Trending