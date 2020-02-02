Photos: Iowa men's basketball holds off Illinois

Photos: Iowa men's basketball holds off Illinois

The Hawkeyes fought for a 72-65 win of the Fighting Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

/ 25

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man swerved stolen truck toward Iowa State Patrol vehicle, deputies say

Des Moines Register-CNN-Selzer Iowa caucuses poll won't be released

White House hopefuls storm Iowa in last efforts to win support

PHOTOS: Candidates crisscross Iowa on final weekend before the caucus

See the candidates one last time before the Iowa caucuses on Monday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City's seclusion secrecy raises serious questions

Iowa seantors must address animal welfare

Iowa students benefit from school choice

Start the conversation on paying Iowa's college athletes

A vote for Sanders or Warren is a vote for Trump

Trending