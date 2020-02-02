Photos: Iowa men's basketball holds off Illinois

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
Trending
- Illinois vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data
- Shot clock Saturday in Iowa high school basketball deemed a success
- Iowa men’s basketball: Hawkeyes face first-place Illinois
- Wamac wrestling: Wyatt Voelker dominates at 195, West Delaware wins third straight title
- Iowa City High claims 1-vs.-2 girls’ basketball showdown against Dowling in final seconds
- Iowa men's basketball vs. Illinois: Box score, highlights, live updates recap