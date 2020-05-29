Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery gets hardship waiver approved

Iowa forward will have freshman season of eligibility restored

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a three point shot during the second half of a men's basketball ga
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a three point shot during the second half of a men's basketball game against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, November 8, 2019. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

Iowa men’s basketball forward Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten Conference, restoring his freshman year of eligibility.

McCaffery played in just the first two games of the 2019-20 season before sitting out because of residual health and wellness issues related to his thyroid.

He is Iowa City West’s all-time leading scorer and was a three-time all-state honoree. He joins Hawkeyes senior guard Jordan Bohannon and sophomore Jack Nunge as players who had their hardship waiver petitions approved this offseason.

