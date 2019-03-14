Iowa Men's Basketball

#oniowapod wonders if Iowa men's basketball can change its March narrative

Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. (0) looks to pass against Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the second half of Sunday's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports)
#oniowapod wonders if Iowa men's basketball can change its March narrative

It’s March in eastern Iowa. Cue the tournament doldrums.

Or not. The bottom line with Iowa basketball right now is it’s not over. You can’t totally assess the season until it’s over. You certainly can start forming your opinions, and, holy moly, recency might seep into that opinion.

And recency brings us – all of us, coaches, players, fans and media – to the conclusion that it’s March in eastern Iowa and cue the tournament doldrums.

The ball is literally in Iowa’s court to change this narrative.

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman and The Gazette’s Marc Morehouse rattled around opinions and conclusion on Fran McCaffery’s 2018-19 team on this week’s On Iowa Podcast. Yes, all of us, including them, are still waiting for the big, cool March thing.

Is this fun?

We also talk about the reverberations from the video Iowa football released Tuesday of OL Tristan Wirfs hang cleaning 450 pounds four times. If you want the big awards, the hype train needs this and needs it right now. People outside of our cozy Iowa football world here in eastern Iowa will know Wirfs’ name now.

Twitter questions were plentiful. We talked a lot of hoops, a lot of suspension stuff and Daviyon Nixon’s status.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on iTunesStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

