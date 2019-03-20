oniowapod needs to talk about Iowa men's basketball

Let’s not kid ourselves, the On Iowa Podcast knows who and what it is. You guys know the #oniowapod is a football school.

But we need to talk about basketball. It’s that time of year and there is a considerable amount of angst hanging over the Iowa men’s basketball program. Fair or not, there just is.

The late-season collapses, Iowa is in the midst of one now. You’re tired of these. Iowa is tired of them. Fran McCaffery has got to be. You know Gary Barta is. Say what you want, everyone wants to win and feel good about winning.

If you’re the boss of the men’s basketball program, it’s time to really dig in on that. Help your coach maybe see the forest through the trees. Yes, I know, coaches are supposed to be the smartest people in the world. Well, everyone needs help. An objective voice. So, if you’re the AD, investigate the collapses. Poll players. Sit with coaches. And then figure out a way.

McCaffery and Barta are tied together. Iowamen’s basketball isn’t digging out anymore. It’s trying to climb. That’s been a stumper for the Iowa men’s basketball program for a long, long time. Put the shovels away and find the ladders. But seriously, investigate the collapses. They are ruining everything.

OK, we talked a ton of football, too. A lot of fun, geeky stuff. The #oniowapod is a football podcast at heart. We’re always going to get that in there.

We had a blast talking Iowa athletics for nearly 2 1/2 hours. Hope you enjoy.

