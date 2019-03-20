Iowa Men's Basketball

#oniowapod needs to talk about Iowa men's basketball

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call by officials during the second half of a Big Ten men's basketball tournament quarterfinal game against Michigan at the at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 15, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call by officials during the second half of a Big Ten men's basketball tournament quarterfinal game against Michigan at the at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 15, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES

01:14PM | Wed, March 20, 2019

#oniowapod needs to talk about Iowa men's basketball

01:10PM | Thu, March 14, 2019

#oniowapod wonders if Iowa men's basketball can change its March narrative

11:47AM | Thu, March 07, 2019

#oniowapod covers Iowa NFL combine results, Hawkeye legend Reese Morgan, and The ...

12:23PM | Fri, February 22, 2019

#oniowapod previews the NFL Combine: Which Hawkeye is going to shine?

01:25PM | Thu, January 31, 2019

#oniowapod battles the polar vortex with Iowa football, basketball hot takes

04:40PM | Thu, January 10, 2019

#oniowapod declares for NFL Draft, evaluates Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Fe ...
View More ON IOWA PODCAST Articles

Let’s not kid ourselves, the On Iowa Podcast knows who and what it is. You guys know the #oniowapod is a football school.

But we need to talk about basketball. It’s that time of year and there is a considerable amount of angst hanging over the Iowa men’s basketball program. Fair or not, there just is.

The late-season collapses, Iowa is in the midst of one now. You’re tired of these. Iowa is tired of them. Fran McCaffery has got to be. You know Gary Barta is. Say what you want, everyone wants to win and feel good about winning.

If you’re the boss of the men’s basketball program, it’s time to really dig in on that. Help your coach maybe see the forest through the trees. Yes, I know, coaches are supposed to be the smartest people in the world. Well, everyone needs help. An objective voice. So, if you’re the AD, investigate the collapses. Poll players. Sit with coaches. And then figure out a way.

McCaffery and Barta are tied together. Iowamen’s basketball isn’t digging out anymore. It’s trying to climb. That’s been a stumper for the Iowa men’s basketball program for a long, long time. Put the shovels away and find the ladders. But seriously, investigate the collapses. They are ruining everything.

OK, we talked a ton of football, too. A lot of fun, geeky stuff. The #oniowapod is a football podcast at heart. We’re always going to get that in there.

We had a blast talking Iowa athletics for nearly 2 1/2 hours. Hope you enjoy.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on iTunesStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

MORE ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES ...

#oniowapod wonders if Iowa men's basketball can change its March narrative

#oniowapod covers Iowa NFL combine results, Hawkeye legend Reese Morgan, and The Athletic's college football coach rankings

#oniowapod previews the NFL Combine: Which Hawkeye is going to shine?

#oniowapod battles the polar vortex with Iowa football, basketball hot takes

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Edgewood Road and other Cedar Rapids streets now open

Judge rules Iowa will pay for expert witness for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

Cedar Rapids house and parked cars hit in shots fired incident overnight

Chicken and cat survive Iowa City house fire

Importance of 'Patience' cited in any U.S.-China deal

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.