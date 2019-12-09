Minnesota at Iowa men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, teams info

What: Minnesota (4-4, 0-0) at Iowa (6-3, 0-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: 7:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel)

Livestream: FoxSports.com

Radio/Satellite Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen) SiriusXM 381. KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities (Mike Grimm, Spencer Tollackson)

Series: Minnesota leads, 106-95

Gophers data: Minnesota is coming off a 78-60 home win over Clemson last Monday behind a career-high 24 points and nine assists from sophomore guard Marcus Carr, a transfer from Pittsburgh. … Sophomore forward Daniel Oturu leads the Big Ten in rebounding (10.9 a game) and field goal percentage (. 625) and is second in scoring (17.5 ppg) and blocked shots (3.4). … Payton Willis and Gabe Kalscheur of Minnesota are 1-2 in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game with 2.9 and 2.8, respectively. … The four aforementioned players all average over 30 minutes. … The Gophers have lost to Oklahoma, Butler, Utah and DePaul. They are 0-3 away from Minneapolis. … Richard Pitino is in his seventh season as their coach. His Big Ten record is 40-70. He is 5-4 against Iowa. … The Gophers reached the NCAA tournament last season, and for the second time in three years.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 103-91 loss at Michigan last Friday despite Luka Garza’s 44 points. It was the first time the Hawkeyes had allowed that many points since 2012 at Indiana. Iowa had 16 more field goal attempts than Michigan in the game. … The Hawkeyes are 12th in the Big Ten in rebound margin and 14th in field goal percentage defense. They are second in turnover margin. … This is the Hawkeyes’ first home game in two weeks after playing two games in Las Vegas and one each in Syracuse and Michigan. … Guard Connor McCaffery leads the Big Ten and is fourth nationally in assists-to-turnovers ratio with 5.9 (41 and 7). He played 119 minutes without a turnover over Iowa’s last four games. … The home team has won the last five games in the Minnesota-Iowa series.

Iowa’s next game: At Iowa State Thursday at 7 p.m.