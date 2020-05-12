Jordan Bohannon, Jack Nunge get hardship waivers from Big Ten

IOWA CITY — As expected, the hardship waiver petitions of Iowa men’s basketball senior guard Jordan Bohannon and sophomore forward Jack Nunge have been approved by the Big Ten Conference.

It means they got last season back, eligibility-wise, for medical reasons.

Iowa freshman forward Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver still is under review.

Bohannon played in 10 games in 2019-20 before undergoing season-ending hip surgery last December. He had the same procedure successfully performed on his right hip last May. Bohannon averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists per game in the 10 games.

He holds the Iowa record with 284 career 3-pointers made, breaking the school record in three seasons. He enters his final season as a Hawkeye with career totals of 1,310 points, 504, assists, 250 rebounds, and 82 steals.

Nunge suffered a season-ending torn ACL of his right knee versus Cal Pol last Nov. 24. After redshirting his second year of eligibility (2018-19), Nunge saw action in only five games before the injury. He started all five, averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Nunge took a redshirt season for non-medical reasons in 2018-19.