Iowa Men's Basketball

Jordan Bohannon, Jack Nunge get hardship waivers from Big Ten

The two Hawkeye men's basketball players get last season back, eligibility-wise

Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) sits on the bench with his knee iced after injuring it during a basketball game against Cal
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) sits on the bench with his knee iced after injuring it during a basketball game against Cal Poly at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last Nov. 24. (David Harmantas/freelance for The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — As expected, the hardship waiver petitions of Iowa men’s basketball senior guard Jordan Bohannon and sophomore forward Jack Nunge have been approved by the Big Ten Conference.

It means they got last season back, eligibility-wise, for medical reasons.

Iowa freshman forward Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver still is under review.

Bohannon played in 10 games in 2019-20 before undergoing season-ending hip surgery last December. He had the same procedure successfully performed on his right hip last May. Bohannon averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists per game in the 10 games.

He holds the Iowa record with 284 career 3-pointers made, breaking the school record in three seasons. He enters his final season as a Hawkeye with career totals of 1,310 points, 504, assists, 250 rebounds, and 82 steals.

Nunge suffered a season-ending torn ACL of his right knee versus Cal Pol last Nov. 24. After redshirting his second year of eligibility (2018-19), Nunge saw action in only five games before the injury. He started all five, averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Nunge took a redshirt season for non-medical reasons in 2018-19.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

B.J. Armstrong more famous Sunday than when he started for Michael Jordan's Bulls

Fran McCaffery's new challenge: Recruiting preps you don't know quite so well

Jason Butikofer: From Iowa basketball manager to U. of Washington athletics exec

Recruiting opportunities for Iowa's junior basketball class squeezed by coronavirus, NCAA rules

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa reports deadly coronavirus day

Cedar Rapids man will take plea in deadly assault of Chris Bagley

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, May 12

University of Iowa warns of potential reassignments, staffing changes

Search warrant reveals details in deadly attack on Chris Bagley, who was buried in southeast Cedar Rapids in 2018

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.