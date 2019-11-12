Jarrod Uthoff, Lindell Wigginton play in 'rained-out' G League game

The NBA G League. It’s where players go to show how much they want to get to the NBA or get back to the NBA.

That can mean playing in an arena in Southaven, Miss., that has a leaky roof.

Such was the case Monday night for former Iowa Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff and ex-Iowa State Cyclone Lindell Wigginton. The Iowa Wolves were playing the Memphis Hustle in the Landers Center in Southaven, just across the state border from Memphis. Wigginton is a first-year pro, with Iowa. Uthoff is in his fourth pro season, and plays for the Hustle.

With 4:07 left in the second quarter Monday, the game was stopped after a puddle had developed at midcourt. In a news release, the Hustle officials called it a “weather-related building issue.”

Well, there was rain in Southaven. The water came from vents in the ceiling. They couldn’t stop the dripping, and postponed the game.

Uthoff, by the way, averaged 22 points and 10.5 rebounds in the Hustle’s first two games. He is back in the G League after playing in Russia last season. He briefly was in the Memphis Grizzlies’ training camp before getting waived and becoming a Grizzlies affiliate player with the Hustle.

Wigginton had 23 points in the Wolves’ season-opener. He went to training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves before becoming one of their affiliate players with Iowa.

IN OTHER IOWA/ISU-RELATED G League items, former Cyclone Marial Shayok is tearing it up with the Delaware Blue Coats.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Shayok scored 42 points Monday night in Delaware’s 141-134 win over the Greensboro Swarm. That gives him 76 points in two games.

A second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia 76ers this year, Shayok signed a two-way contract with them. That means he can spend up to 45 days this season with the Sixers, and will be with Delaware the rest of the time.

AND, FORMER IOWA CENTER ADAM WOODBURY signed Monday with the Grand Rapids Drive, the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate.

Woodbury is in his fourth G League season, having previously played a total of 107 games for Fort Wayne, Westchester, Grand Rapids and Stockton.