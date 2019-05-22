Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp pulls name from NBA Draft

As expected, guard will return to Iowa for sophomore season

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) reacts after sinking a trey during the first half of their men's college basketball game against the UKMC Kangaroos at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) reacts after sinking a trey during the first half of their men's college basketball game against the UKMC Kangaroos at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp announced he has withdrawn his name from the 2019 NBA draft and will return for his sophomore season.

“I learned a lot of valuable information going through the NBA Draft process that will help me continue to grow now, and in the future when I decide to take that next step,” Wieskamp said. “But for now, my focus is helping this Iowa team be the best that we can be.”

Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes last season and was on the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team.

“I’m glad that Joe had the opportunity to go through the process and receive feedback from NBA personnel,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said.

“We look forward to him being a leader for us next season.”

l Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Fran McCaffery hires longtime associate Billy Taylor as Hawkeyes' assistant

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon will have hip surgery Wednesday, may redshirt next season

Best time for college basketball players to leave NCAA for NBA is ASAP

Tyler Cook didn't fall against 7-foot-7 Tacko Fall at NBA Combine

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

3 indicted in fatal shooting of Marion man who went missing in 2014

Reynolds rejects limits on attorney general's authority

It's not the Washington you see in the news she's working on, Rep. Abby Finkenauer says

Iowa honey production, value fall in 2018: Significant bee loss due to disease, weather

Mount Mercy president plans to leave next year

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.