Iowa's Joe Wieskamp pulls name from NBA Draft

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp announced he has withdrawn his name from the 2019 NBA draft and will return for his sophomore season.

“I learned a lot of valuable information going through the NBA Draft process that will help me continue to grow now, and in the future when I decide to take that next step,” Wieskamp said. “But for now, my focus is helping this Iowa team be the best that we can be.”

Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes last season and was on the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team.

“I’m glad that Joe had the opportunity to go through the process and receive feedback from NBA personnel,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said.

“We look forward to him being a leader for us next season.”

