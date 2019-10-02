Iowa's Joe Wieskamp named to preseason all-Big Ten basketball team

ROSEMONT, Ill. — University of Iowa sophomore Joe Wieskamp is one of 10 men’s basketball players selected to the 2019-20 preseason all-Big Ten team, selected by a media voting panel.

The Big Ten Conference office made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Wieskamp (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) was named to the five-player all-Big Ten freshman team a season ago, leading the team the team and finishing second in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage (.424, 59-of-139). He ranked third on the team in scoring (11.1) and steals (32) and second in rebounding (4.9). The former Muscatine prep joins Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Maryland’s Jalen Smith as the only underclassmen recognized on the 10-player team.

Wieskamp is the third Hawkeye in the last five seasons to be named preseason honor squad (Peter Jok, 2016; Jarrod Uthoff, 2015).

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston was selected as the unanimous preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

Iowa will hit the court for the first time Nov. 4, hosting Lindsey Wilson College in an exhibition Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

2019-20 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Sophomore Guard, Illinois

Joe Wieskamp, Sophomore Guard, Iowa

ANTHONY COWAN, JR., SENIOR GUARD, MARYLAND

Jalen Smith, Sophomore Forward, Maryland

Zavier Simpson, Senior Guard, Michigan

Xavier Tillman, Junior Forward, Michigan State

CASSIUS WINSTON, SENIOR GUARD, MICHIGAN STATE

KALEB WESSON, JUNIOR FORWARD, OHIO STATE

Lamar Stevens, Senior Forward, Penn State

Nojel Eastern, Junior Guard, Purdue

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS