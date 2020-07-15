Iowa's CJ Fredrick undergoes successful foot surgery

IOWA CITY — C.J. Frederick said the timing was “perfect.”

A redshirt sophomore on the Iowa men’s basketball team, Fredrick underwent successful surgery of his right foot Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, the school announced Wednesday.

Fredrick had a screw inserted to his fifth metatarsal to fix a stress fracture. He is expected to be off the court the next six weeks.

“The timing for this surgery was perfect,” Fredrick said in a news release. “This procedure will allow me to recover quickly and be able to play pain free in that foot for the season.

“I can’t wait to begin rehabbing and working toward the upcoming season.”

Fredrick was a regular in the Hawkeye lineup as a freshman, starting all 25 games played and earning All-Big Ten Freshman team accolades. A native of Cincinnati, he led the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (.461, 47-of-102) and ranked third on the team in points per game (10.2).

Fredrick was one of only three players nationally — and the only player from a major conference dating back to 1993 — to total 65-plus assists, 32 or fewer turnovers and shoot 46 percent or better from 3-point range.

“CJ’s right foot has been bothering him for several weeks and this procedure is a proactive approach to expedite the healing process,” said Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said in the release. “CJ has had a tremendous offseason of training and we are confident he will be even stronger when he returns next month.”