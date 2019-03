Iowa men's basketball at Wisconsin: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa (21-8, 10-8) is a 6.5-point underdog Thursday night against No. 21 Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

Hawkeyes try to spring back after hitting icy patch

Wisconsin vs. Iowa is revenge game ... for everyone?

Iowa-Wisconsin men's basketball at a glance

Watch, Listen Live

Time:6:01 p.m. CT

TV:ESPN

Watch online:WatchESPN

Radio:WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Full listings]

Satellite radio:Sirius 81, XM 81

Listen online:TuneIn

Follow:@Hlas,@GazetteOnIowa