Iowa-Wisconsin men's basketball glance: Time/TV/Tacos

What: Iowa (10-8 Big Ten, 21-8 overall) at No. 21 Wisconsin (12-6, 20-9)

When/Where: 6:01 p.m., Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

TV: ESPN (Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel)

Livestream: ESPN3.com

Satellite Radio: Sirius 81, XM 81

Series: Wisconsin leads, 84-81

Morning line: Wisconsin by 7

Hawkeyes data: Iowa enters the game unranked since the first in-season polls of mid-November, coming off two straight double-digit losses. … Kirk Speraw will be the Hawkeyes’ acting head coach as Fran McCaffery serves the second half of his two-game suspension. Speraw is 1-0 as McCaffery’s surrogate, having been in that role for Iowa’s 93-67 win over Northwestern in 2014. ... The Hawkeyes lost to Wisconsin in Iowa City 97 days ago, 72-66. Tyler Cook had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists for Iowa. … Though Iowa lost 86-72 to Rutgers last Saturday, Cook was a plus-3 in the plus-minus category (meaning the Hawkeyes scored three more points than Rutgers when Cook was in the game). … The Hawkeyes haven’t lost three straight games at any time in this season.

Jordan Bohannon leads the nation in scoring (75 points) over the final two minutes of regulation and final two minutes of overtime. ... In Iowa’s last two games, Justin Ahrens of Ohio State scored 29 points and Ron Harper Jr., of Rutgers scored 27. Both are freshmen. Ahrens entered the Iowa game with a 2.1-points average. His previous-high was 9 points. He was scoreless in the Buckeyes’ next game, an 86-51 loss at Purdue Saturday. Harper came to Iowa with a 6.9-points average. His previous-high was 16. … Iowa senior forward Nicholas Baer was a Quad-City Elite AAU teammate of Wisconsin senior Ethan Happ. … The Hawkeyes’ last road win against a ranked team was its 69-57 victory at Wisconsin in 2017. They were 11-point underdogs. ... The Hawkeyes have won four of their last six road games. ... Iowa is 20-4 with Gary Dolphin doing its radio play-by-play, 1-4 without him.

Badgers data: Wisconsin is coming off a 61-57 home win over Penn State Saturday in which Brevin Pritzl made all four of his 3-point tries and scored 17 points, the most he tallied since the third game of the season. … Nate Reuvers has 57 blocked shots. … Guard D’Mitrik Trice had 20 points at Iowa. … The Badgers’ last eight games have been decided by single digits. … This is the 12th season of the last 13 in which Wisconsin has won at least 20 games and the ninth of the last 10 in which it won at least 12 Big Ten games. … Tonight’s sellout crowd of 17,287 will be the largest Iowa has played before this season. The previous-high was 17,222, at Indiana. ... Happ leads Wisconsin in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Cook and Happ are the only Big Ten players averaging at least 15 points and 8 rebounds per game. ... Happ is from Milan, Ill., a village in Rock Island County. It has a Rudy’s Tacos restaurant.