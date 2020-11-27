Southern U. vs. Iowa men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, data

What: Southern U. (0-1) at No. 5 Iowa (1-0) in men’s basketball

When/where: 4 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Network (WMT-AM 600, WHO-AM 1040)

Series: Iowa leads, 1-0 (91-60 in 2017)

Jaguars data: Southern fell to North Carolina Central Thursday at Carver, 85-78 in overtime. Southern was 13-5 and finished second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season, and was 17-15 overall. It was an improvement of 10 wins over the previous season. … The Jaguars’ coach is Sean Woods, who scored 21 points for Kentucky in one of the most-famous NCAA tournament games of all time, Duke’s 104-103 overtime win over the Wildcats in a 1992 regional semifinal, won by Christian Laettner’s last-second jumper.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa opened the season with a 97-67 win over North Carolina Central Wednesday. ... Luka Garza scored 26 points, moving into 10th place on Iowa’s all-time scoring list with 1,585 points. He has 20 points or more in 17 straight games, the longest such streak in Division I since Oklahoma’s Trae Young had an 18-game streak in 2017-18. ... Eleven different Hawkeyes had assists Wednesday. ... Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon played his first game in over 11 months after hip surgery, and played a team-high 26 minutes.