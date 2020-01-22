Iowa men's basketball vs. Rutgers: Live updates, how to watch

The 19th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 4-3) are 6-point favorites Wednesday night against the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-4, 5-2) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Rutgers-Iowa essentials

Time: 8:12 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Satellite Radio: XM 372

Rutgers-Iowa live updates