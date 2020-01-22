Rutgers vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: TV, time, live stream, team info

What: No. 24 Rutgers (5-2 Big Ten, 14-4 overall) at No. 19 Iowa (4-3, 13-5)

When/where: 8:07 p.m. CT, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 372

Series: Iowa leads, 6-2

Rutgers data: Following their 64-56 home win over Minnesota Sunday, the Scarlet Knights entered Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time since 1979. They are 2-1 against ranked teams this season. This is their first game in which both teams were ranked since No. 4 Rutgers faced No. 5 UCLA in the third-place game of the 1976 NCAA Tournament.

Rutgers hasn’t had a winning conference season since 1990-91 when it was in the Atlantic 10. That was three conferences ago. It was a member of the Big East, the American Athletic Conference, and now the Big Ten since then.

Seven Scarlet Knights average between 6.9 and 11.8 points. One is a senior, two are juniors, four are sophomores. They are from six different states and England.

Their high-scorer is sophomore guard Ron Harper Jr., son of the 15-year NBA veteran who played on five NBA championship teams. Harper had 27 points when Rutgers beat Iowa 86-72 at Carver last March 2.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 90-83 home win over Michigan last Friday, its third-straight victory and its third win in five games against ranked opponents.

Hawkeyes 6-foot-11 junior center Luka Garza is sixth in the nation in scoring with 22.9 points per game. Four of the players ahead of him ranged from 5-11 to 6-1, with the fifth being 6-6 Aaron Nesmith of Vanderbilt.

Joe Wieskamp had a string of 25 straight made free throws snapped on his 10th attempt of the game against Michigan. The Hawkeyes made 52 of 59 free throws (88.1 percent) over their last three games.

Iowa has won its last seven home games.

Hawkeyes’ next game: At home next Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Wisconsin