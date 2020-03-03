Iowa men's basketball vs. Purdue: Live updates, how to watch

It’s Senior Night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as No. 18 Iowa (20-9, 11-7) battles Purdue (15-14, 8-10) in Big Ten men’s basketball.

Iowa will honor Ryan Kriener, Riley Till and Bakari Evelyn. Kriener, part of the 2016 recruiting class, has filled a big need mostly off the bench this season, averaging 7.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.

“The thing I’m proudest of is he’s a man of character,” his father, Rich Kriener told The Gazette’s Mike Hlas this week. “He’s just a good person.”

The Hawkeyes are looking to complete a perfect home record in conference play and are coming off a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State in Iowa City on Saturday.

Luka Garza is aiming for his 15th straight 20-plus-point game. The Iowa record, held by Fred Brown, is 16. Garza credits meditation as much as his offseason workouts for his improvement this year.

Garza scored 26 points against Purdue on Feb. 5, but the Boilermakers blasted Iowa 104-68 in West Lafayette, Ind., and could use another win over the Hawkeyes to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume. Purdue beat Indiana for the second time this season on Thursday, 57-49.

Live updates: Purdue vs. Iowa

15:28 1st: Purdue 11, Iowa 4

Look familiar? The Boilermakers are out to a fast start against the Hawkeyes again. Iowa led 4-3 but Purdue is on a 7-0 run entering the first media timeout. Four Boilers have already scored

Game information: Purdue vs. Iowa

Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 83

Point spread: Iowa -6

Over/under: 142.5

