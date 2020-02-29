Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Penn State: Live updates, highlights, how to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 18 Iowa (19-9, 10-7) and No. 16 Penn State meet in a Top-25 Big Ten men’s basketball clash early Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 78-70 loss Tuesday at Michigan State and looking to extend their home winning streak to 13.

Iowa will have freshman guard CJ Fredrick back in the starting lineup for this one after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury, and that should also benefit a struggling Joe Wieskamp. Luka Garza will try to set an Iowa record for consecutive Big Ten games with 20-plus points. He’s tied with Fred Brown with 13. Brown did it in 16 straight games overall in 1971.

Penn State beat Rutgers 65-64 Wednesday and is seeking a season sweep of Iowa after an 89-86 win Jan. 4 in Philadelphia.

Live updates: Penn State vs. Iowa

8:26 1st: Penn State 22, Iowa 20

Seth Lundy is 3-for-5 from 3-point range for the Lions, his third trey putting Penn State up by seven.

Connor McCaffery got a 3 to roll in to cut the lead to two. Penn State then called a timeout.

 

11:38 1st: Penn State 16, Iowa 13

Ryan Kriener's layup snapped a scoring drought of almost three minutes for the Hawkeyes.

Lamar Stevens missed a dunk for Penn State, but hit a layup to give the Nittany Lions the lead back after Iowa turned it over on a three-on-one break. 

 

13:48 1st: Penn State 12, Iowa 11

Iowa hasn't scored in 2 1/2 minutes as jumpers from Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens gave Penn State the lead.

Stevens was called for an offensive foul for elbowing Joe Toussaint in the face, but after review, the foul was switched to Toussaint for being in Stevens' space.

15:50 1st: Iowa 11, Penn State 8

Joe Wieskamp, averaging just 6.3 points in Iowa's last three games, rattled in his first 3-point attempt of the game, assisted by CJ Fredrick after a steal from Joe Toussaint. Luka Garza and Fredrick also nailed treys to help give the Hawkeyes an early lead.

 

Game information: Penn State vs. Iowa

Time: 11:01 a.m. CT

TV: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

RadioHawkeye Radio Network 

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 83

Point spread: Iowa -4.5

Over/under: 153

