Iowa vs. Oregon: Live updates, highlights from NCAA tournament second round

Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
A spot in the NCAA men’s basketball Sweet 16 — where Iowa hasn’t been since 1999 — is on the line Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as the No. 2-seed Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8) face the No. 7-seed Oregon Ducks (20-6).

Iowa is coming off an 86-74 win over No. 15-seed Grand Canyon in the first round. All-American Luka Garza scored a game-high 24 points and found some added motivation from Iowa wrestling three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee.

The bench played a key role for Iowa on Saturday as well, particularly freshman Keegan Murray, who totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks. Another effort like that would be big against an athletic Oregon team.

The Pac-12 champion Ducks are actually playing their first game of the tournament Monday. They advanced due to COVID-19 issues with No. 10-seed VCU forcing a cancellation of that game and the Rams being removed from the tournament.

Stay tuned for live updates and highlights.

How to watch Iowa vs. Oregon

Time: 11:10 a.m. (CT)

TV: CBS

Live streamNCAA.com or March Madness Live app

GlanceMore game details and nuggets to know

