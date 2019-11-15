Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Oral Roberts at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, fast facts

Iowa averages 126 points vs. Golden Eagles

What: Oral Roberts (1-2) at Iowa (1-1) men’s basketball

When/where: 7:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: None

Live stream: BTN+ (subscription, Jon Rawson/Mac McCausland)

Series: Iowa leads, 1-0.

Last meeting: The Hawkeyes beat the Golden Eagles, 126-94, in the consolation game of the All-College tournament in Oklahoma City in December 1987. It was one of 15 games that season in which the Hawkeyes scored at least 100 points.

Oral Roberts data: The Golden Eagles of Tulsa, Okla., and the Summit League pushed Oklahoma State hard at Stillwater before losing, 80-75. They beat Houston Baptist at home, 95-81, and lost 74-67 at Tulsa Tuesday night in the annual game for the Mayor’s Cup.

• Paul Mills’ first two ORU teams went 11-21.

• Oral Roberts’ last NCAA tourney appearance was 2008. Its last NCAA win was in 1974.

• Senior guard Deondre Burns averages 16.7 points and 4 assists.

• The Golden Eagles are averaging 32 three-point attempts per game.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 93-78 home loss to DePaul Tuesday in which the Blue Demons had 12 steals and 8 blocked shots, and shot 61.4 percent from the field.

• It ended the Hawkeyes’ streak of 18 straight nonconference home wins and was their first nonconference regular-season loss of any kind since they lost at Iowa State in December 2017.

• Five Hawkeyes are averaging at least 10 points a game, including freshman guards Joe Toussaint (11.0) and CJ Fredrick (10.0). Toussaint is averaging 14.0 minutes.

• Iowa starting forward Jack Nunge was a subject of conversation at Coach Fran McCaffery’s Wednesday press conference. Nunge hasn’t made a basket in a total of 25 minutes. “I’ve had a number of conversations with him since that game and encouraged him. I showed him the stats for 5 1/2 weeks of practice. He’s probably been our most consistent guy.

• I think he’s in a good place today, and I think he’ll play better on Friday.”

• The Hawkeyes won’t play again until they host North Florida next Thursday at 6 p.m.

