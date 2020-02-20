Iowa men's basketball vs. Ohio State: Live updates, how to watch

Carver-Hawkeye Arena hosts a top-25 NCAA men’s basketball matchup Thursday night as No. 20 Iowa (18-8, 9-6) takes on No. 25 Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) in a Big Ten game.

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick was listed as a game-time decision but will not play. He injured his ankle against Indiana and also missed Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes scored the final 11 points against the Gophers to win 58-55 and avoid a two-loss week. It was their second Big Ten road win this year. Iowa is 12-1 overall at home this season.

Cordell Pemsl played a factor against the Gophers after serving a one-game suspension. Iowa could use that version of Pemsl going forward.

The Buckeyes have won five of their last six games, most recently a 68-52 victory over Purdue at home Saturday.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Ohio State-Iowa essentials

Time: 6:01 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Satellite Radio: Sirius 84, XM 380

Line: Iowa -2.5

Over/under: 143.5

Ohio State-Iowa live updates

Click here if you're unable to view the live updates stream