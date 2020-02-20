Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Ohio State: Live updates, how to watch

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
The Gazette

Carver-Hawkeye Arena hosts a top-25 NCAA men’s basketball matchup Thursday night as No. 20 Iowa (18-8, 9-6) takes on No. 25 Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) in a Big Ten game.

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick was listed as a game-time decision but will not play. He injured his ankle against Indiana and also missed Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes scored the final 11 points against the Gophers to win 58-55 and avoid a two-loss week. It was their second Big Ten road win this year. Iowa is 12-1 overall at home this season.

Cordell Pemsl played a factor against the Gophers after serving a one-game suspension. Iowa could use that version of Pemsl going forward.

The Buckeyes have won five of their last six games, most recently a 68-52 victory over Purdue at home Saturday.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Ohio State-Iowa essentials

Time: 6:01 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live streamWatchESPN

RadioHawkeye Radio Network

Satellite Radio: Sirius 84, XM 380

Line: Iowa -2.5

Over/under: 143.5

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State-Iowa live updates

Click here if you're unable to view the live updates stream

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ohio State-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

Sunday's Cordell Pemsl was the one Iowa basketball needs every day

5 minutes of faith and ferocity carry Iowa men's basketball to win at Minnesota

Iowa men's basketball at Minnesota: Box score, highlights, live updates recap

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Emails: Iowa State doubted Hawkeye Marching Band allegations early

New owner hopes to keep Tommy's Restaurant in Cedar Rapids going strong

Deer sent flying by car crashes into 2nd car, killing SE Iowa driver

Police investigating possible stabbing in SW Cedar Rapids Thursday

Diamond V to start production at $29.1 million plant expansion in early March

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.