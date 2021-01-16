Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa vs. Northwestern men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

One has a 4-game winning streak, one has a 4-game losing streak

Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) reacts after being called for fouling Iowa Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick (5) during the Haw
Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) reacts after being called for fouling Iowa Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick (5) during the Hawkeyes’ 87-72 win over the Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last Dec. 29. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

What: No. 5 Iowa (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in men’s basketball

When/where: 11:02 a.m., Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery)

Live stream: CBSSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Series: Iowa leads, 120-60

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has a four-game winning streak that started with an 87-72 win over Northwestern in Iowa City on Dec. 29. Jordan Bohannon had a season-high 24 points for the Hawkeyes, and CJ Fredrick notched 21. … The Hawkeyes have a five-game winning streak over Northwestern. ... Entering Saturday, the Hawkeyes were third nationally in scoring with 91.9 points per game, and first in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. … In Big Ten games, Bohannon and Connor McCaffery are third and fourth, respectively, in assists per game. … Luka Garza’s 27.6 points per game leads the nation. … Iowa has outrebounded its opponent in all six of its Big Ten games. … Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff will play with the Erie BayHawks next month in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Wildcats data: After starting the Big Ten season with three wins and entering the Top 25, Northwestern lost at Iowa, then dropped its three following games. The latest was 81-71 at Ohio State on Wednesday, the Wildcats’ fourth-straight double-digit loss. However, they were down by just one point to the Buckeyes with four minutes left. … Five Wildcats average between nine and 14 points per game. Miller Kopp, a 6-foot-7 junior, is the one at 14.0. … Chase Audige, a 6-4 sophomore transfer from William and Mary, scored a career-high 25 at Ohio State. … Northwestern has been outrebounded in all seven of its Big Ten games.

Iowa’s next game: Thursday at home against Indiana at 8 p.m.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hawkeyes' inside-out game turning defenses inside-out

Iowa men's basketball forced to adapt quickly to a postponement and a time change

Iowa at Northwestern men's basketball game moves to 11 a.m. Sunday

Michigan State at Iowa men's basketball: Thursday's game postponed

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know about Iowa's COVID vaccine plan: Who's eligible, where to get it and more answers

Do you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa? Check our chart to find out

Community support lifts up small retailers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, bringing optimism in pandemic

Ban on 'gay panic defense' again moves forward in Iowa House

After derecho, Cedar Rapids parks face winter of cleanup

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.