Iowa vs. Northwestern men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 5 Iowa (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in men’s basketball

When/where: 11:02 a.m., Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery)

Live stream: CBSSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Series: Iowa leads, 120-60

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has a four-game winning streak that started with an 87-72 win over Northwestern in Iowa City on Dec. 29. Jordan Bohannon had a season-high 24 points for the Hawkeyes, and CJ Fredrick notched 21. … The Hawkeyes have a five-game winning streak over Northwestern. ... Entering Saturday, the Hawkeyes were third nationally in scoring with 91.9 points per game, and first in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. … In Big Ten games, Bohannon and Connor McCaffery are third and fourth, respectively, in assists per game. … Luka Garza’s 27.6 points per game leads the nation. … Iowa has outrebounded its opponent in all six of its Big Ten games. … Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff will play with the Erie BayHawks next month in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Wildcats data: After starting the Big Ten season with three wins and entering the Top 25, Northwestern lost at Iowa, then dropped its three following games. The latest was 81-71 at Ohio State on Wednesday, the Wildcats’ fourth-straight double-digit loss. However, they were down by just one point to the Buckeyes with four minutes left. … Five Wildcats average between nine and 14 points per game. Miller Kopp, a 6-foot-7 junior, is the one at 14.0. … Chase Audige, a 6-4 sophomore transfer from William and Mary, scored a career-high 25 at Ohio State. … Northwestern has been outrebounded in all seven of its Big Ten games.

Iowa’s next game: Thursday at home against Indiana at 8 p.m.