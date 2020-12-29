Northwestern vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 19 Northwestern (7-1, 3-0 Big Ten) at No. 10 Iowa (7-2, 1-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: 8:07 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Jess Settles)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Series: Iowa leads, 119-60

Wildcats data: Northwestern is nationally ranked for the first time since the week of Nov. 13, 2018. This is only the fifth week it has been ranked in the last 51 years. … This is the first time in 180 meetings when both Iowa and Northwestern were ranked. ... Six Wildcats average between 8.3 and 15.1 points. Junior forward Miller Kopp is at the high end. He has made 16 of 28 3-pointers for 57.1 percent. The team is shooting 42.2 percent from distance, ninth-best in the nation. Its opponents have made just 27.5 percent of their treys. … Besides possessing the Big Ten’s best name, sophomore guard Boo Buie is 10 of 15 from 3-point distance in conference games and is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 assists this season. … Northwestern has been out-rebounded in all three league games. … The Wildcats’ 79-65 win over Michigan State on Dec. 20 was their first over a top-five team since 1979.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 102-95 overtime loss at Minnesota last Friday. CJ Fredrick had a career-high 23 points for the Hawkeyes, making 5 of 6 3-pointers. He is 19 of 34 for 55.9 percent this season, and is 48.5 percent for his career. The Big Ten single-season record is 53.6 percent, by Indiana’s Jay Edwards 33 years ago. … Luka Garza continues to lead the nation in scoring with 28.8 points per game. Second is Jalen Johnson of Alabama A&M at 26.1, and Minnesota’s Marcus Carr and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu are third and fourth, respectively. … The Hawkeyes’ 95.1 points per game is third nationally behind Coastal Carolina and Gonzaga. … Iowa has 15 runs of 10-0 or more in games this season.