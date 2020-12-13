Iowa Men's Basketball

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa men's basketball preview: Time, TV, live stream

Iowa's Austin Ash (13) reacts to hitting a 3-pointer in the closing moments of the Hawkeyes' 105-77 men's basketball win
Iowa’s Austin Ash (13) reacts to hitting a 3-pointer in the closing moments of the Hawkeyes’ 105-77 men’s basketball win over Iowa State Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

What: Northern Illinois (0-4) at No. 3 Iowa (5-0) in men’s basketball

When/where: 1 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1 (Bob Brainerd, Jess Settles)

Live stream: Foxsports.com/live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040)

Series: Iowa leads, 7-0

Last meeting: Iowa won, 98-75, on Dec. 29, 2017

Huskies data: It’s been a rough start for NIU, which finished last season tied for first place in the Mid-American Conference’s West Division. The Huskies lost their league opener last Wednesday, 79-70 in overtime to Ball State. That came after defeats to Illinois-Chicago, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (73-53) and Pittsburgh (89-59).

• NIU had a 38-18 halftime lead in the Illinois-Chicago game before losing, 65-61.

• Sophomore guard Tyler Cochran averaged 14 points over the first two games, but didn’t play in the next two because of contact tracing for COVID-19.

• The Huskies have allowed 10.8 3-pointers per game while making just 4.3.

• NIU won 84 games over the previous five seasons, the best five-year stretch in Huskies history.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is fresh off a 105-77 victory over Iowa State Friday night.

• These teams’ last meeting was three years ago. Then-freshman Luka Garza made all eight of his field-goal tries and scored 25 points, as many as he would score in a game until his junior season.

• The Hawkeyes are the only major-conference team with three players shooting over 50 percent from 3-point range. Garza is 11-of-16 for 68.8 percent, and CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp are 11-of-20 for 55 percent.

• Iowa leads all major-conference teams in scoring with 99.4 points per game.

• The Hawkeyes’ last loss to a Mid-American Conference team was against Toledo in the 1979 NCAA tournament.

Next game: Iowa plays No. 1 Gonzaga Saturday at 11 a.m., in Sioux Falls, S.D.

 

