Iowa Men's Basketball

N.C. Central-Iowa men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, data

The Eagles have landed in Iowa City

What: North Carolina Central at No. 5 Iowa

When/where: 3:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Chris Vosters, Brian Butch)

Livestream: FoxSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Network (WMT-AM 600, WHO-AM 1040)

Series: Iowa leads, 1-0 (79-69 in 2009)

Eagles data: N.C. Central (18-13 last season) won the last three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournaments to advance to NCAA tourneys. … It’s a veteran team with four seniors in its rotation. One, guard Deven Palmer, is a preseason first-team All-MEAC player.

Hawkeyes data: No. 5 Iowa has won its last nine season-openers. … Hawkeye senior center Luka Garza has a streak of 16 consecutive games of at least 20 points. He was the first Iowa player since 1968 to be named the Big Ten’s Player of the Year. … This will be Hawkeye senior guard Jordan Bohannon’s first game in over 11 months. He has made his last 24 free throws. The school-record is 34, co-held by Bohannon and Chris Street. Joe Wieskamp has made his last 22 foul shots, and Joe Toussaint has made his last 17.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa men's basketball season of sky-high hopes has arrived

Iowa men's basketball mourning loss of Jack Nunge's father

Iowa finalizes men's basketball date with Iowa State

Iowa's Luka Garza happy to trade some of his points for wins

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion library board fires director without explanation

Save money this season with LED holiday lights

Can I get COVID-19 from double-dipping a chip? UI expert answers pandemic holiday questions

Coronavirus data heading in 'right direction' Gov. Kim Reynolds says

Uncalled U.S. House race gets even tighter in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.