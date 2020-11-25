N.C. Central-Iowa men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, data

What: North Carolina Central at No. 5 Iowa

When/where: 3:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Chris Vosters, Brian Butch)

Livestream: FoxSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Network (WMT-AM 600, WHO-AM 1040)

Series: Iowa leads, 1-0 (79-69 in 2009)

Eagles data: N.C. Central (18-13 last season) won the last three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournaments to advance to NCAA tourneys. … It’s a veteran team with four seniors in its rotation. One, guard Deven Palmer, is a preseason first-team All-MEAC player.

Hawkeyes data: No. 5 Iowa has won its last nine season-openers. … Hawkeye senior center Luka Garza has a streak of 16 consecutive games of at least 20 points. He was the first Iowa player since 1968 to be named the Big Ten’s Player of the Year. … This will be Hawkeye senior guard Jordan Bohannon’s first game in over 11 months. He has made his last 24 free throws. The school-record is 34, co-held by Bohannon and Chris Street. Joe Wieskamp has made his last 22 foul shots, and Joe Toussaint has made his last 17.