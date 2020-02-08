Iowa men's basketball vs. Nebraska: Live updates, how to watch

The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5) look to get back on track against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-15, 2-9) in Big Ten men’s basketball Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa lost 104-68 at Purdue on Wednesday and is anxious to get back on the court.
Nebraska won this season’s first meeting against Iowa, 76-70 on Jan. 7 but hasn’t won a game since.
Stay tuned for live updates.
Iowa-Nebraska essentials
Time: 5:07 p.m. CT
TV: BTN
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network | Husker IMG Sports Network
Satellite Radio: Sirius 136/XM 195
Glance: What to know about Nebraska-Iowa men's basketball