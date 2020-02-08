Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Nebraska: Live updates, how to watch

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
The Gazette

The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5) look to get back on track against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-15, 2-9) in Big Ten men’s basketball Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa lost 104-68 at Purdue on Wednesday and is anxious to get back on the court.

Nebraska won this season’s first meeting against Iowa, 76-70 on Jan. 7 but hasn’t won a game since.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa-Nebraska essentials

Time: 5:07 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Live streamFox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network | Husker IMG Sports Network

Satellite Radio: Sirius 136/XM 195

Glance: What to know about Nebraska-Iowa men's basketball

Iowa-Nebraska live updates

Click here if you're unable to view the live updates stream

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

