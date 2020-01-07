Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball at Nebraska: Live score updates, how to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Gazette

Iowa (10-4, 1-2) is an 8.5-point favorite Tuesday night as it takes on Fred Hoiberg’s Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-8, 1-2) in Big Ten men’s basketball Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa-Nebraska essentials

Time: 8:12 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Watch onlineFox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Listen onlineTuneIn

Preview: Hurting Hawkeyes hit the road again at Nebraska

Fast facts: Iowa vs. Nebraska men's basketball at a glance

Iowa-Nebraska live updates

Click here if you are unable to view the live updates stream

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa vs. Nebraska men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, team info

Tyler Cook waived by Cleveland Cavaliers

Iowa basketball: Hurting Hawkeyes hit the road again at Nebraska

Palestra hostile to Iowa Hawkeyes, but they liked it

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Osgood's closing, Five Guys coming to Coralville

And the new 2020 Girl Scout cookie flavor is ...

Iowa's retirement funding plan gets personal for IPERS' leader

RAGBRAI, in mea culpa over past philanthropic practices, commits more to Iowa charities

Gov. Reynolds pledges Medicaid payment accountability

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.