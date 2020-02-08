Nebraska vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, vital data

What: Nebraska (2-9 Big Ten, 7-15 overall) at No. 17 Iowa (7-5, 16-7) in men’s basketball

When/where: 5:07 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen) | Husker IMG Sports Network (Kent Pavelka, Jake Muhleisen).

Satellite Radio: Sirius 136/XM 195

Series: Iowa leads, 20-13

Morning line: Iowa by 14.5

Huskers data: The Huskers have lost seven straight games. Their last win was 76-70 over Iowa on Jan. 7 in Lincoln.

Sophomore guard Cam Mack leads the team in scoring (13.0 points per game) and assists (6.6). Mack didn’t start the last game, a 76-64 home loss to Penn State a week ago, because he was tardy to a film session the night before. He played 22 minutes and didn’t score.

Senior guard Haanif Cheatham averages 12.4 points and sophomore guard Dachon Burke Jr. averages 11.4. The 6-foot-4 Burke leads the team in blocked shots with 15. Mack is a transfer from Stephen F. Austin, Cheatham is a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, and Burke is a transfer from Robert Morris.

Huskers Coach Fred Hoiberg is 5-1 against Iowa and 2-1 at Carver. He won there at 2011 and 2015 when he coached Iowa State. Hoiberg’s last four Cyclones teams all won at least 23 games and had a total record of 99-40.

Nebraska is 0-5 in Big Ten road games.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskers have made 59.2 percent of their free throws. That ranks 349th out of the 350 Division I teams. Only Saint Louis (58.3) is worse.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has won its last 10 home games and is 6-0 at home in Big Ten play.

Luka Garza is third nationally in points per 40 minutes with 30.2. His 23.2-point scoring average is fourth in the nation.

Iowa is 8-6 against Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten.

This is Iowa’s first Saturday home game of the season.

The game is sold out. There will be no shuttle to Carver from Hancher Auditorium because of a performance at Hancher.

Iowa’s next game: At Indiana next Thursday at 7 p.m. (CT)