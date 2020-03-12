Iowa vs. Minnesota Big Ten tournament glance: Time, TV, live stream, things to know

What: No. 25 Iowa (20-11) vs. Minnesota (15-16)

When/where: 1:25 p.m. (approximately, CT), Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: BTN (Brian Anderson, Shon Morris, Andy Katz)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 84

Series: Minnesota leads, 106-97.

Morning line: Iowa by 2

Hawkeyes data: Iowa lost its last two regular-season games. It hasn’t had a three-game losing streak all season.

The Hawkeyes swept two games against Minnesota, winning 72-52 on Dec. 9 in Iowa City and 58-55 in Minneapolis on Feb. 16. The Gophers are the only Big Ten team Iowa has defeated twice.

Iowa won its opening game in the last two Big Ten tourneys. Since winning the event in Indianapolis in 2006 it is 4-13 in the event, 4-9 under Fran McCaffery.

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 vs. Minnesota in Big Ten tournament games. The last one was in 2006.

Iowa is the No. 5-seed. Fifth-seeds are 16-21 in the tournament. Michigan was the No. 5-seed when it won the 2018 tourney. Maryland was the No. 5-seed last year and lost its tourney opener to No. 13-seed Nebraska.

Iowa had three leaders of statistical categories in Big Ten play. Luka Garza’s 26.2 points per game easily led the league in scoring. Joe Wieskamp was tops in free throw percentage (.874), and Connor McCaffery led in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.6).

Wieskamp has made his last 22 free throws. Joe Toussaint has made his last 17.

Gophers data: After losing six of seven games, Minnesota has won its last two. It beat Northwestern Wednesday in a Big Ten tourney first-round game, 74-57.

The Gophers were 8-12 in the Big Ten this season, alone in 12th place. They are 48-82 in league play in Richard Pitino’s seven years as coach. He is 5-6 in Big Ten tournament games.

Sophomore forward Daniel Oturu averages 20.3 points and 11.3 rebounds. Sophomore guard Marcus Carr averages 15.4 points and 6.6 assists.

Oturu gave the Gophers their third-straight Big Ten-leader in rebounds. Jordan Murphy had that distinction the previous two seasons. Murphy has spent this season with the NBA G League’s Iowa Wolves, where he averages 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds.

The Gophers made a school-record 18 3-pointers in their 107-75 home win over Nebraska Sunday and hit 12 of 24 Wednesday night. “I’ve said all along, I thought we were a great shooting team,” Pitino said last Saturday. “They waited to the last game, apparently, to prove me right.”

Minnesota needs three wins in the Big Ten tourney to be guaranteed no worse than a, 500 record, which is necessary to be eligible for the NIT, if there is an NIT.