Iowa men's basketball vs. Minnesota: Live score updates, how to watch

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ (6-3, 0-1) Big Ten men’s basketball home opener is Monday night against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4, 0-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa vs. Minnesota essentials

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live streamFox Sports Go

RadioHawkeye Radio Network | SiriusXM 381 | KFAN-AM 100.3 (Twin Cities) | TuneIn

Preview: Iowa basketball foes: Single-team Luka Garza at your own risk

At a glance: What to know about Monday’s Iowa-Minnesota men’s basketball game

Live updates

Click here if you’re unable to see the live updates on your device.

