Iowa men's basketball vs. Michigan: Live score updates, how to watch

The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3) are 5.5-point favorites against the 19th-ranked Michigan Wolverines (11-5, 2-3) in Big Ten men’s basketball Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Stay tuned for live updates.
Iowa-Michigan essentials
Time: 8:07 p.m. CT
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Listen online: TuneIn
Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 83
Preview: Connor McCaffery's identity is 'key player' more than 'coach's son'
Glance: What to know about Michigan vs. Iowa men's basketball
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT