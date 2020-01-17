Iowa men's basketball vs. Michigan: Live score updates, how to watch

The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3) are 5.5-point favorites against the 19th-ranked Michigan Wolverines (11-5, 2-3) in Big Ten men’s basketball Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa-Michigan essentials

Time: 8:07 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Listen online: TuneIn

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 83

Preview: Connor McCaffery's identity is 'key player' more than 'coach's son'

Glance: What to know about Michigan vs. Iowa men's basketball

Iowa-Michigan live updates

