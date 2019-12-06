Iowa men's basketball at Michigan: Live score updates, how to watch

Big Ten men’s basketball play starts Friday night as the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) take on the No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines (7-1) at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Stay tuned for live updates.
Iowa vs. Michigan essentials
Tipoff time: 5:30 p.m. CT
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network | XM 380
Last time out: Iowa beat Syracuse 68-54 Tuesday, while Michigan fell 58-43 at No. 1 Louisville that night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Preview: Iowa men’s basketball faces a heck of a Big Ten opener at Michigan
At a glance: What to know about Friday’s Iowa-Michigan basketball game
Live updates
Click here if you’re unable to see the live updates on your device.