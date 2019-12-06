Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball at Michigan: Live score updates, how to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines
The Gazette

Big Ten men’s basketball play starts Friday night as the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) take on the No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines (7-1) at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa vs. Michigan essentials

Tipoff time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live streamFox Sports Go

RadioHawkeye Radio Network | XM 380

Last time out: Iowa beat Syracuse 68-54 Tuesday, while Michigan fell 58-43 at No. 1 Louisville that night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Preview: Iowa men’s basketball faces a heck of a Big Ten opener at Michigan

At a glance: What to know about Friday’s Iowa-Michigan basketball game

Live updates

Click here if you’re unable to see the live updates on your device.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Jarrod Uthoff goes from Russia back to G League

Iowa at No. 4 Michigan men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, team facts

Iowa men's basketball faces a heck of a Big Ten opener at Michigan

Iowa Hawkeyes see it: College game is International House of Basketball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City plans Restaurant Week, Foodie Festival to pair with Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week in February

Biden calls Iowa voter a 'liar' after he brings up Ukraine

After decade of debate, Marion advances new library

3 reasons farmers back President Trump on China trade

Campaign rival uses Ernst's own ad against her

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.