Iowa men's basketball at Maryland: Live updates, how to watch

The 18th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3) are 5.5-point underdogs Thursday night against the No. 15 Maryland Terrapins (16-4, 6-3) at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.
Iowa is seeking to stretch its winning streak to six, a streak that started with a 67-49 win over Maryland on Jan. 10.
Iowa-Maryland essentials
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
TV: BTN
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Satellite Radio: Sirius 81/XM 81
