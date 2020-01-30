Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball at Maryland: Live updates, how to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins
The 18th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3) are 5.5-point underdogs Thursday night against the No. 15 Maryland Terrapins (16-4, 6-3) at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Iowa is seeking to stretch its winning streak to six, a streak that started with a 67-49 win over Maryland on Jan. 10.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa-Maryland essentials

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

RadioHawkeye Radio Network

Satellite Radio: Sirius 81/XM 81

Preview: Iowa men's basketball hard-pressed to get season sweep of Maryland

Glance: What to know about Iowa-Maryland men's basketball

Iowa-Maryland live updates

Click here if you're unable to see the live updates stream

