Iowa vs. Maryland men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 5 Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Maryland (6-5, 1-4) in men’s basketball

When/where: 6:01 p.m. (CT), Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel)

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Satellite Radio: XM 84/Sirius 84 (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Series: Maryland leads, 7-4

Hawkeyes data: Luka Garza continues to lead the nation in scoring for players who have played more than two games. He is averaging 27.5 points per game. In Iowa’s 77-75 win at Rutgers last Saturday, Garza passed Aaron White for second on the Hawkeyes’ all-time scoring list. Garza has 1,861 points. Roy Marble is No. 1 at 2,116. Garza has the nation’s longest current streak of games with at least 10 points at 35. He has been fouled 71 times, an average of 6.5 per game.

• Iowa currently ranks fifth in country in points per game (92.7), third in assists per game (20.7) and first in assist-turnover ratio (2.09).

• Jordan Bohannon has averaged 16.5 points in four games against Maryland.

• Joe Wieskamp needs 17 points to reach the 1,000-point career mark.

Terrapins data: Maryland is coming off a 63-55 loss at Indiana Monday. The Terrapins were outscored 42-28 in the second half. They shot just 38.5 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from the foul line.

• A 70-64 win on Dec. 28 at then-No. 6 Wisconsin is Maryland’s lone win in five Big Ten games. It has lost its two home conference games, to Rutgers and Michigan.

• The Terps won at least 12 Big Ten games in five of the last six seasons, and shared the league title with Michigan State and Wisconsin last season.

• Junior guard Eric Ayala is the only Terrapin who has started every game. He averages a team-high 14.3 points per game.

• Sophomore forward Donta Scott has made 19 of his 33 attempts from 3-point distance for 57.6 percent.

• Senior guard Darryl Morsell is out after suffering a fractured bone in his face during last Thursday’s game against Michigan. He had surgery to repair the bone. He averaged 10 points in four games against Iowa.

• Freshman wing James Graham III of Milwaukee played four minutes Monday. He’s a 17-year-old, four-star recruit who was in high school just weeks ago. He arrived on Maryland’s campus as an early enrollee on Dec. 27.

• Maryland had four scheduled nonconference games canceled within a week in early December, against Monmouth, Towson, George Mason and James Madison. The cancellations were due to COVID-19 issues with the potential opponents.

Iowa’s next game: No. 16 Minnesota in Iowa City Sunday at 1:30 p.m.