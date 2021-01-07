Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa vs. Maryland men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

It's the hares (Hawkeyes) against the tortoises (Terrapins)

Coaches Fran McCaffery of Iowa and Mark Turgeon of Maryland joke during a press conference on April 1, 2013, at the Marr
Coaches Fran McCaffery of Iowa and Mark Turgeon of Maryland joke during a press conference on April 1, 2013, at the Marriott Marquis in New York, the day before the Hawkeyes beat Maryland in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden. (The Gazette)

What: No. 5 Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Maryland (6-5, 1-4) in men’s basketball

When/where: 6:01 p.m. (CT), Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel)

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Satellite Radio: XM 84/Sirius 84 (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Series: Maryland leads, 7-4

Hawkeyes data: Luka Garza continues to lead the nation in scoring for players who have played more than two games. He is averaging 27.5 points per game. In Iowa’s 77-75 win at Rutgers last Saturday, Garza passed Aaron White for second on the Hawkeyes’ all-time scoring list. Garza has 1,861 points. Roy Marble is No. 1 at 2,116. Garza has the nation’s longest current streak of games with at least 10 points at 35. He has been fouled 71 times, an average of 6.5 per game.

• Iowa currently ranks fifth in country in points per game (92.7), third in assists per game (20.7) and first in assist-turnover ratio (2.09).

• Jordan Bohannon has averaged 16.5 points in four games against Maryland.

• Joe Wieskamp needs 17 points to reach the 1,000-point career mark.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Terrapins data: Maryland is coming off a 63-55 loss at Indiana Monday. The Terrapins were outscored 42-28 in the second half. They shot just 38.5 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from the foul line.

• A 70-64 win on Dec. 28 at then-No. 6 Wisconsin is Maryland’s lone win in five Big Ten games. It has lost its two home conference games, to Rutgers and Michigan.

• The Terps won at least 12 Big Ten games in five of the last six seasons, and shared the league title with Michigan State and Wisconsin last season.

• Junior guard Eric Ayala is the only Terrapin who has started every game. He averages a team-high 14.3 points per game.

• Sophomore forward Donta Scott has made 19 of his 33 attempts from 3-point distance for 57.6 percent.

• Senior guard Darryl Morsell is out after suffering a fractured bone in his face during last Thursday’s game against Michigan. He had surgery to repair the bone. He averaged 10 points in four games against Iowa.

• Freshman wing James Graham III of Milwaukee played four minutes Monday. He’s a 17-year-old, four-star recruit who was in high school just weeks ago. He arrived on Maryland’s campus as an early enrollee on Dec. 27.

• Maryland had four scheduled nonconference games canceled within a week in early December, against Monmouth, Towson, George Mason and James Madison. The cancellations were due to COVID-19 issues with the potential opponents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

Need a Holiday Gift? Check out 135 Years of Gazette Headlines highlighting significant events in history and The Gazette's coverage dating back to 1883!

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Iowa’s next game: No. 16 Minnesota in Iowa City Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

It's not last year's Maryland, and Iowa must take advantage

Luka Garza left Washington to be a capital gain for Iowa

Iowa climbs to No. 5 in AP men's basketball Top 25

Keegan Murray gives Iowa men's basketball a lot of good things in win over Rutgers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Congress affirms Biden's presidential win following riot at U.S. Capitol

Iowa congressional delegation decries Capitol mob

Gazette editorial: Trump must go now

Photos: Protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Ingredion to cut 35 positions in Cedar Rapids, WARN notice says

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.